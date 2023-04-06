Google Plans To Integrate Conversational AI Into Search Engine





Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently unveiled plans to incorporate conversational artificial intelligence (AI) into the tech giant’s main search engine.

The announcement, made during an interview with The Wall Street Journal, is in response to increasing competition from AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and other business pressures.

The economic stakes of AI integration

Since OpenAI, a Microsoft-backed startup, launched ChatGPT, the race to integrate AI into consumer products has intensified.

Microsoft has already integrated technologies like ChatGPT into its search engine Bing, posing challenges to Google’s core business.

Bing users can now participate in enhanced conversations with language models that have increased usage.

This is a problem for Google, as search advertising is their primary source of revenue, generating $162 billion last year.

Microsoft expects to add $2 billion in revenue for each percentage point earned in the search market.

Google has been cautious about adopting AI-powered chatbots due to concerns about their accuracy.

Pichai revealed that Google continues to refine its standalone Bard chatbot with new AI models and is looking for suitable markets.

Balancing AI development and cost control

Developing AI technology requires enormous computing power to handle the computation of human-like conversations.

Pichai acknowledged that Google needs to balance using resources for AI work and controlling costs.

To keep costs manageable, the company’s main AI divisions, Google Brain and DeepMind, will work more closely together in their efforts to create algorithms at scale.

Google, like Microsoft, hopes to leverage its investment in AI models to win broader business.

Google recently opened access to the Pathways language model for developers in its cloud computing service.

Pichai predicts that smaller AI models will become increasingly useful, allowing companies to design their own algorithms and users to run them on their personal devices.

In summary

Google’s decision to include conversational AI in its search engine was a game changer for the industry.

Google, which competes with Microsoft, is evolving to continue to lead the search market.

This action impacts user interactions with search engines and could shape the future of SEO and digital marketing.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Featured Image: Under Sky / Shutterstock

