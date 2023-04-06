



Each year, UCF Day of Giving invites our community to invest in the future success of our students and faculty. From expanding student scholarships and community resources to fostering innovative research and enhancing the university’s global reputation, each gift given on UCF Giving Day helps unlock the potential of Night Nation.

Below are eight areas we will consider supporting on April 13th.

Veterans History Project

Housed at the College of Arts and Humanities, the Veterans History Project preserves the stories of local veterans and exposes them to the public to help future generations understand the realities of conflict. To date, the project has interviewed over 700 of his veterans, and by 2026 he aims to reach 1,000. By supporting this project, we can purchase equipment, hire student interviewers and program facilitators, and connect with more veterans. The UCF Veterans History Project also contributes selected articles to the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project.

Robinson Observatory

Thanks to this on-campus observatory, students will gain world-class hands-on experience in collecting and analyzing astronomical data and observing astronomical phenomena such as asteroids, comets and supernovae. Each month during the fall and spring semesters, the public is invited to join the Knights Under the Stars to see the wonders of the universe from campus and learn from experts. Robinson Observatory support helps with ongoing technical maintenance of the facility and its programming.

Center for Autism and Related Disorders

The Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) supports individuals with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD), their families, and educators. With state legislative funding and public support, CARD trains families and teachers on best practices for supporting people with ASD, and to improve skills such as literacy, socializing, and independent living in her ASD individuals. provides a suite of programming for CARD programming supports the entire life span of ASD, from early childhood diagnosis through adulthood.

4EVER Knights

One of the largest student organizations on campus, 4EVER KNIGHTS engages current students in the alumni community and educates them on the benefits of establishing and maintaining a lifelong relationship with UCF. Student members have access to social events, networking and professional development opportunities to support college admissions and help ensure continued support for college after graduation.

aphasia house

UCF’s Aphasia House is an intensive, comprehensive treatment program that supports people with aphasia, the loss of ability to comprehend and express speech due to brain damage. Personalized speech therapy, including the use of state-of-the-art augmentative and alternative communication devices, has been proven to help these individuals share their needs and connect with their loved ones. can sustain and scale operations to support individuals and their families and connect them to life-changing technology.

arboretum

The UCF Arboretum is an 80-acre space on Orlando’s main campus that offers students, staff, and visitors the opportunity to explore and learn about plants. Students learn through hands-on tasks such as plant propagation and identification, vegetable gardening, horticultural techniques, research experiments, and data analysis. Fresh vegetables from the garden are donated to campus food pantries such as the Knights Helping Knights Pantry, which serves students in need. By supporting this fund, we support funding opportunities for arboretum operations, campus beautification, food security and sustainability, and creative learning.

UCF Lake Nona Cancer Center

Cancer researchers in the medical school will soon move to the UCF Lake Nona Cancer Center, where they will work together under the same roof as the doctors who treat cancer patients. With drug discovery and understanding from research into genetics cancer risk, childhood cancers, and how the immune system can fight cancer, these researchers are working with doctors to give patients cutting-edge provide treatment for In partnership with HCA Healthcare Florida, the UCF Lake Nona Cancer Center will open near UCF Medical College in March 2021.

pineapple pantry

Similar to the Knights Helping Knights Pantry on UCF’s main campus, the Pineapple Pantry is a food source for those in need. Students who are struggling to buy groceries or access enough nutritious food can collect five food items and one toiletry free of charge per visit. Bread, fruit, dairy and other perishables Food is replenished weekly. By supporting the Pineapple Pantry, donors are helping students access nutritious foods proven to improve academic performance.

For an opportunity to give back and make an impact on this UCF Day of Giving, please visit the full list of available funding and consider donating to the areas that matter most to you.

