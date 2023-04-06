Expand your multi-cloud resume with new courses and skill badges





The vast majority of enterprises use services from multiple clouds, with 84% of midsize to large enterprises adopting a multi-cloud strategy this year, multi-cloud defines the cloud computing trend positioned as one of the years. Additionally, Hashicorps recent State of Cloud Strategy Survey found that 76% of his employers are already using multiple clouds in some way, and more than 50% said employee skills shortages were the biggest obstacles to surviving in the cloud. is cited as an issue.

With the rise of multi-cloud architectures and agile environments, and the growing cloud skills gap, Google Cloud Learning has released new on-demand learning content and skill badges. It supports the path for professionals to translate their knowledge and skills to Google Cloud. Skills badges are exclusive digital badges issued by Google Cloud that assess your proficiency with Google Cloud products and services and test your ability to apply your knowledge in an interactive, hands-on environment. After completing the Skill Badge Quest and Final Assessment Challenge Lab, you’ll receive a digital badge that you can share with your network and add to your resume.

Google Cloud Skills Boost and New On-Demand Courses on Coursera offer new On-Demand courses and skill badges (skill badges are earned with Google Cloud Skills Boost). Add Google Cloud skills to your resume. New courses include:

We are so excited about our new on-demand learning content and skill badges! It enables cloud engineers, cloud architects, and data engineers to quickly and efficiently acquire validated Google Cloud skills. Banu Murthy, Vice President of Google Cloud Customer Experience

Read below for additional course details.

For seasoned Azure or AWS cloud architects looking to extend their knowledge and skills to Google Cloud, we offered the following learning paths with a series of courses and Google Cloud skill badges.

This learning path includes a series of four courses for cloud architects and engineers with existing knowledge of AWS or Azure to learn and become experts in Google Cloud solutions compared to AWS or Azure. guide its use. This learning path applies your knowledge of AWS or Azure concepts and technologies to see how they translate to Google Cloud. It also provides hands-on exercises in building and managing Google Cloud resources.

