US Defense Innovation Unit structure changed to encourage private sector





Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III briefs reporters from the Pentagon Briefing Room in Washington, DC, February 19, 2021. Most recently, Austin restructured the DoD command alignment so that the DIU would report directly to him on transition missions. Military service in the integration of commercial technologies. Credit: DVIDS.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) announced on April 4 that it will make significant changes to its subsidiary, the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). First launched in 2015, this division is tasked with integrating commercial technology into U.S. military services.

DIU undergoes two fundamental changes. First, the DoD hired Doug Beck to seek commercial sector expertise to oversee the adoption of commercial technology across the military. Second, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III issued a memo reorganizing the DIU within the DoD command structure.

In the memo, Secretary Austin said:

The new Director of DIU will serve as a leader within the department to foster engagement and investment with the private sector community that can adapt and apply commercial technologies to meet DoD military requirements. The Director’s particular interest is in enabling rapid migration and adoption of new dual-use technologies and considering their potential strategic impact.

The Director of the DIU shall, within 90 days of his appointment from 1 May 2023 to 1 May 2023, submit an assessment of the DIU’s capacity to meet these objectives and actions to achieve its key objectives. Provides plans and milestone proposals to the Secretary of Defense.

Extensive government support

The management reorganization is intended to provide DIU with unprecedented scope of involvement across the U.S. government’s defense structure.

One of the details pointed out in Austin’s memo is that Heidi Shu, Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Technology (USD(R&E)), used all available authority and resources to support the DIU’s mission. was to do

However, the memo stated that cooperation with USD(R&E) would be carried out to the same extent that USD(R&E) fulfilled these roles prior to the restructuring, including providing administrative and human resource support. I’m here.

This is an interesting acknowledgment of continuity. Austin has not indicated that it will increase cooperation beyond what has previously been done to enable the DIU to utilize intergovernmental networks to fulfill its mission. It gives us the feeling that the restructuring of divisions within the structure is a futile gesture that only seems to strengthen the division.

commercial sector

An important enhancement to be welcomed is the close relationship between the DIU and the private sector.

According to DIU, Becks’ background is beneficial given his background as Apple’s vice president. In addition, Beck has served extensively in Iraq and Afghanistan and throughout the Asia-Pacific region as a U.S. Naval Reserve officer.

Dougs’ experience in the commercial world and joint force structure will help the DIU reach new levels of scaling commercial technology to uniformed men and women, said DIU acting director Mike Madsen.

Madsen added that his election and DIU elevation underscores the Department of Defense’s focus on DIU, NSIC, and NSIN activities and providing commercial technology to service members.

This confirms that U.S. intelligence agencies recognize that partnerships with the private sector are key to maintaining the U.S. edge in the Indo-Pacific region against near-equivalent rivals like the People’s Republic of China. The time has come.

Austin added: A vibrant and creative commercial sector, he is one of America’s most important advantages. Harnessing its innovative power in a way that is consistent with our values [DoD] to achieve that goal.

