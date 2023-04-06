Oklahoma Announces Innovation Hub to Develop War Technologies





Lawton Announces Innovation Hub to Develop War Technologies

Leaders said the facility would attract major manufacturers of future weapons and create more jobs for Oklahomans.

Oklahoma could see more tech jobs after a new facility in Lawton that develops weapons for U.S. soldiers opened Thursday. State leaders say his hub for multi-million dollar innovation will help Oklahoma stay at the forefront of war technology. Part of Lawton Mall has been converted into a national defense research site in hopes of attracting major manufacturers to the state. Oklahoma leaders said they must invest in tomorrow's weapons to come out on top. Ribbon cutting for Fires Innovations Science and Technology Accelerator was held. It is a hub for defense companies and universities to research and develop the tools soldiers will need to be equipped with in future battles. "Advanced technology is what leads our fighter jets," said Senator Mark Wayne Marin during the event. Oklahoma invested his $20 million in the hub. For example, you will see anti-drone technology. One of the things we've seen in Ukraine is the use of drones on a scale never before seen in war. "This will attract big defense contractors to set up an R&D[research and development]department, hopefully Lawton Fort he will manufacture products and products that can be tested on the sill," Stitt said.

Lawton, Oklahoma. —

Oklahoma could see more tech jobs after a new facility in Lawton that develops weapons for U.S. soldiers opened Thursday.

State leaders say a multi-million dollar innovation hub will keep Oklahoma at the forefront of war technology. Part of Lawton Mall has been converted into a national defense research site in hopes of attracting major manufacturers to the state.

“We want to be the most military state in the entire nation,” said Governor Kevin Stitt.

Oklahoma leaders said they must invest in tomorrow’s weapons to come out on top.

Ribbon cutting for Fires Innovations Science and Technology Accelerator was held. It is a hub for defense companies and universities to research and develop the tools soldiers will need to be equipped with in future battles.

“Advanced technology is what leads our fighter jets,” said Senator Mark Wayne Marin during the event.

Oklahoma has invested $20 million in the hub.

For example, we see anti-drone technology. One of the things he’s seen in Ukraine is the use of drones on a scale never seen before in war,” said Rep. Tom Cole.

Leaders said the facility would attract major manufacturers of future weapons and create more jobs for Oklahomans.

“This will attract a large defense contractor to set up an R&D (research and development) department, hopefully producing a product that can be tested at Lawton Fort Sill,” Stitt said. “Protecting our country starts here at Lawton Fort Sill and the future of innovation.”

