



After announcing the largest layoff in history, the largest US tech company is learning how hard it is to cut jobs in Europe.

Within months of widespread layoff announcements, many U.S. companies were able to lay off hundreds, if not thousands, of employees, many of whom have already done so. The same applies to plans for mass layoffs at European tech companies. In some countries, layoffs are bogged down by labor protections that make it virtually impossible to fire an employee without first consulting the employee’s interest group.

As a result, thousands of tech workers are left in a stalemate and uncertain whether they will be affected by long-term negotiations that may drag on indefinitely.

Alphabet is currently negotiating to cut headcount through voluntary retirements in France and hopes to offer generous severance packages to employees to encourage them to leave. A person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the information is private, said the company was in talks to cut jobs. Amazon is reportedly trying to lure some senior managers by giving retiring employees time off and dangling prospects of up to a year’s salary.

In fact, Google is currently negotiating with the French and German works councils, which have some of the strongest labor laws in the EU. Works councils are employee groups elected by company employees to negotiate employment and management issues, according to people familiar with the matter. The law stipulates that companies must negotiate with these councils before implementing layoffs. It is a time-consuming process because

Due to these requirements, Google’s branches in Germany and France are likely to be some of the last places affected by these cuts, the person said. This is when they are affected at all.

When contacted for comment, Google confirmed the negotiations and added that it has no plans to lay off employees in Romania, Greece and Austria at this time.

Our team works carefully and individually with each country where reductions are being made to ensure full compliance with local legal requirements. These requirements vary by location and are complex. And it will take time and effort, a Google spokesperson told Trade Algo.

A working council at Google’s Paris office, which has about 1,600 employees, is in talks with Google. Negotiations are underway as to the number of employees included in group voluntary retirement plans and the types of employees included. People familiar with the process say it could take weeks to resolve, and in the meantime things will continue as normal. Management clarified that no one will be fired without their permission, according to an employee who requested anonymity.

Meanwhile, in the UK, where labor protections are less stringent, an estimated 500 out of 8,000 Google employees are expected to be laid off, according to Unite the Union head Matthew Waley. Google’s Global Target. There is a secret severance package that has been negotiated with the works council and will be a secret severance package, but the number of retirees is not subject to negotiation. “They are trying to do the legal minimum,” he said.

The same is true in Dublin, where unions claim Google plans to lay off 240 employees, and in Zurich, where unions expect about 200 employees to be laid off as a result of the layoffs. .

Google employees recently established a cross-country works council for EU countries, including the UK and Switzerland. The project is expected to be operational in about six months and will be a powerful collective voice in future discussions. This represents a “major shift” in the company’s strategy, which Waley said will force employees to give more notice in advance of the reorganization. There will be a European Employees’ Council composed of tenured Google employee representatives. According to the documents, members of the council will have access to Google management and will be based in Dublin.

There has been no friction between the thousands of Google employees around the world with different standards of treatment, but the executive chairman of the Alphabet Workers Union and a New York-based Google software engineer. According to one Parul Koul, people perceive: The situation is different in the US, France and Germany.

The fact that things look different in other countries inspires people in the United States. They said it’s a blueprint for what people can strive for here.

Amazon, Alphabet and Meta’s tech sectors currently have more than 170,000 full-time workers across the African continent and the UK, and software engineers tend to earn half as much as their US counterparts.

Some senior managers at Amazon France, which employs about 1,500 people at its Paris headquarters, have been offered up to a year’s salary to leave Amazon, according to people familiar with the matter. While employees were leaving, they were allowed to stay on so-called “gardening leave” until May, when Amazon shares vested and paid as bonuses.

At one point, employees were offered less than a month’s salary for a year of service, one of the people said.

There have been reports that Amazon’s German division has laid off probationary employees and offered them voluntary resignations, according to people familiar with the situation.

Apparently, in Luxembourg, Amazon has offered employees to leave one month’s salary for each year of service. This includes additional compensation depending on national law, according to people familiar with the matter. As of the middle of last month, layoff offers have already begun to be made, and employees will retire on April 1 or June 1, depending on whether they choose to participate in a two-month job search period. To do. In-house.

An Amazon spokesperson was not available for comment on the specific case. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in January that he would contact affected employees, or employee representative bodies, where applicable, regarding the matter.

