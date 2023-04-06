Microsoft Touts Windows 365 Frontline: Up To 3 Workers With One Subscription





Microsoft today announced Windows 365 Frontline. Cloud PC option for frontline, shift and part-time workers.

A new Windows 365 subscription allows organizations to purchase a single license that can be shared by up to three employees on mobile devices. The service also comes with new features for IT administrators.

Windows 365 Frontline can be managed along with other Windows 365 cloud PCs and endpoints using Microsoft Intune. From deploying apps to enforcing settings, it’s easy for IT admins to tailor the experience of each group of cloud PCs to suit the needs of each type of employee, said a Microsoft principal in his product lead. One of his Sam Tulimat said in a blog post.

microsoft

The image that shift workers see when they log into Windows 365 Frontline.

Now in public preview, Windows 365 Frontline brings cloud PCs to more devices, including new LG TVs and smart screens, and Android devices like Motorola’s Lenovo ThinkPhone. Additionally, Windows 365 apps are now available in the Microsoft Store.

In 2021, Microsoft introduced Windows 365. It’s Desktop as a Service, which the company called his Cloud PC, because it gives organizations a way to stream their entire Windows experience from the Microsoft cloud.

Last April, the company announced new features for Windows 11 and other apps and services, bringing closer integration between Windows 11 and Windows 365.

Microsoft’s new Windows 365 Frontline is essentially a feature that allows multiple employees to share a single license of Windows 365, giving them personalized access to their devices as they come and go during their shifts. Can be provisioned as a PC.

microsoft

Windows 365 Frontline main provisioning page for admins.

“For example, if you have 300 customer service representatives working in multiple time zones and shifts, and only 100 of them are working at the same time, you only need to purchase 100 licenses. Once employees have saved their data and signed out, at the end of the shift, the next group of employees can log in to their personalized cloud PCs and pick up where they left off at the end of the previous shift.

Shift workers can get to work right away because their settings, data, and apps are stored and available as soon as they sign in to Windows 365 Frontline Cloud PCs, said Tulimat.

As another example, Microsoft cites 30 remote customer service representatives that companies have just hired in the Philippines. He can work with up to nine people at once. In order to not run out of cloud PCs, the company can purchase 10 licenses of Windows 365 Frontline in a 2 vCPU/8 GB/128 GB cloud PC configuration. With 10 licenses, you can provision up to 30 cloud PCs.

Unlike Windows 365 Enterprise Cloud PCs, Windows 365 Frontline Cloud PCs remain powered off by default when not in use. When an employee logs in via his Windows 365 app or windows365.microsoft.com, the cloud PC is powered on and[切断]Select to turn off the power.

microsoft

Provisioning page for Windows 365 Frontline.

This process is fully automated and does not require administrator intervention. If your cloud PC is powered off, it will receive Intune policies and updates when you power it back on.

Technology ranks third on the list of factors that workers believe help reduce workplace stress. Microsoft recognizes this need and is expanding its offering of Windows 365 Cloud PCs to address the often overlooked needs of frontline workers when it comes to digital empowerment, Microsoft said in a statement.

