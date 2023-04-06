Google Impacts Jackson County





Jackson, Alabama (WAFF) – When you open up the Google search engine, you might not think the question ends in Alabama.

Google built a new data center based in Jackson County in 2018. Centers like the one currently in Bridgeport transmit data around the world and increase the availability of Google services.

Google takes a decommissioned coal-fired power plant, [the Tennessee Valley Authority] TVA has a 500-acre site on which it built its data center, said Nathan Lee of the Jackson County Economic Development Authority.

Lee says the new data center has done more than just Internet browsing. It has created countless jobs in Jackson County.

There are about 230 direct and indirect jobs, Lee said. Google has about 100 employees, and about 130-140 in all of our indirect jobs. During construction, they had over 1,800 construction jobs here for several years, so there was a large influx to the Bridgeport and Stephenson areas where they are located.

Lee also said that Google has been giving back to the community since its inception. A Jackson County School District representative said he received a $50,000 grant this school year to fund computer science classes taught in middle schools.

Google has also awarded a total of $100,000 to library programs across the county.

They have contributed a lot of money over the past few years, offering grant opportunities and more, Lee said. [sum] Over $750,000.

Google is a great resource for us and we appreciate being here. Hope they continue to grow here.

Click here to subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports and weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WEAPON. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.waff.com/2023/04/06/google-makes-an-impact-jackson-county/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related