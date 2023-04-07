Google and Meta announce new features and updates to improve ad performance





Recently, online advertising giants Google and Meta (owners of Facebook and Instagram) released new updates related to their advertising platforms.

These updates promise to optimize the work of advertisers and improve performance and data analysis in several ways.

This article describes each update and how you can take advantage of these updates to improve your marketing results.

Let’s start with the news prepared by Google.

Google Ads Editor version 2.3 release

Launched in 2006 by the search giant, Google Ads Editor is a free, downloadable program that offers a practical, offline way to edit your ads.

A few days ago, Google unveiled Ads Editor with 12 new features and updates that promise to help advertisers save time, improve campaign performance, and make more informed decisions. has released version 2.3.

Let’s see what’s new:

Card View for Image Assets: Image assets can now be viewed in cards or tables. Feature Compatibility: Full support for the following image, auto, location, and business information features. File support for image assets: You can: You can now easily import and export image assets as files and use URLs. Text asset automation for P-MAX campaigns: You can now turn text asset automation on or off for this campaign type. Added Google Video partner recommendations: We now show recommended partners for adding Google Video. Enabling this feature allows you to perform the same segmentation as video partners within your campaigns. Bid Explorer: Available for Target CPA and Target ROAS bid strategies. The editor shows suggested bids, with potential improvements for each option. Notifications: Various types of notifications are now available within the new editor, allowing users to receive detailed information about the status and important events regarding their account. Main Display Status Buttons: Certain Main Display Status Motifs (PDS) are now clickable buttons. For example, understand why an advertiser is clicking to prevent a campaign from running, so you can visit the page and fix the problem. Other of his PDS motifs are also available. They are “limited by bid target” and “limited by budget soon”. Geo-targeting: Geo-targeting is available for ‘Radius for all locations in linked feed’ and ‘Radius for groups by location’. This allows you to show your ads to people who are a certain distance from your business. Correct Pluralization of Messages: The pluralization of messages has been updated to be correct and compatible with other languages. Discovery ads and campaign support using product feeds: In addition to being able to create discovery ads using the editor, you can now insert product groups into campaigns.

Obsolete features:

Recommendations for creating Dynamic Search Ads: Recommendations for creating Dynamic Search Ads are no longer displayed. Top content bid adjustment: This setting is no longer supported in Editor 2.3. What’s new in Google Discovery Ads

According to Google, more than half of them use platforms like YouTube, Gmail, and Discovery in their daily lives to explore and try out new products.

Aiming to help advertisers find themselves in this moment of user search, two weeks ago Google announced the latest improvements to its Discovery campaigns to make their ads more attractive and engaging. .

Let’s see this news.

more attractive layout

Now, in addition to carousel, square, and portrait formats, we’ve added a new product feed to Discovery ads. In fact, advertisers can now use product images and short texts in their Merchant Center catalog.

According to Google, using product feeds in discovery ads can help advertisers generate 45% more conversions for the same CPA.

I’m not sure if it actually does what it promises, but it’s worth testing.

Source: Google Ads Reporting and Measurement Improvements

Scheduled for the end of this month, Google will begin product-level reporting. This allows advertisers to track the performance of their catalog products to improve the results of their Discovery campaigns and video actions with more accurate data.

Source: Google Ads

Additionally, data-driven attribution (DDA) is available for discovery campaigns. This type of attribution gives conversion credit based on how users interact with your ads and tracks that data to understand which campaigns are contributing the most to conversions.

According to the company, the attribution change increased conversions for advertisers on the platform by an average of 6%.

About Google Update

These updates will undoubtedly add and improve the work of advertisers in our advertising platform.

I use Google Ads daily and have already tested some new features. I can say that the new features in Google Ads Editor are great and have saved me a lot of time.

I’m also very interested in actually testing and seeing the results that Discovery’s new product feed can produce.

In addition to new reporting, we believe there is an opportunity to increase conversions through more personalized ad experiences and clearer data on how each ad is performing.

Let’s move on to the news that Meta has prepared for advertisers.

Meta ads: learn about new types of ads being tested on the platform

Meta is testing two new ad types that promise to help retailers get better results and acquire new customers.

Managed Partner Lite

This new capability offers retailers new ways to personalize ads and allows retailers to partner with retail media networks to leverage their own CRM data to improve ad targeting.

This is a great way for retailers to reach a more relevant audience and potentially increase conversions.

Although aimed at larger retail brands, Novelty could be a great tool for better ad targeting in the post-iOS 14 world.

local inventory ads

Local inventory ads allow advertisers to dynamically target only users near stores that have relevant product prices and inventory.

A good choice for local businesses that want to dynamically showcase their best products to a local audience.

About meta updates

In company testing, the Managed Partner Ads Lite feature increased pharmaceutical sales by up to 3.9% and skin care sales from Walgreens Advertising Group by up to 2.5%. Walgreens Advertising Group is a retail media network that partnered with Meta to power large national consumer goods brands. Campaigns optimized for online sales of dozens of products.

This is an excellent test for retailers who have a huge variety of products and want to improve their campaign performance.

You can see that the company is constantly working to mitigate the impact of iOS, data loss, and offer new segmentations to improve the performance of its clients’ campaigns.

New features can be a significant tipping point for retailers. It can also improve ad targeting by providing rich data so that you can run better local campaigns and the platform can better optimize your campaigns and increase conversions.

summary

The updates and new features introduced by Google and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) will greatly benefit marketers.

The new Google Ads Editor helps advertisers save time, improve campaign performance, and use new tools to make more informed decisions.

New layouts and product feeds for Discovery Ads offer new possibilities for advertisers to improve conversion rates. Additionally, Google’s new product-level reports promise to help advertisers better understand their advertising performance and make smarter decisions.

Meta’s novelty also helps many retailers who want to improve campaign performance by providing valuable data to their advertising tools.

Local inventory’s new advertising capabilities help businesses reach local audiences more effectively and proactively. A great testing option for campaigns.

Collectively, these updates and resources are a powerful force to help marketers improve their work and get better results from their advertising campaigns.

