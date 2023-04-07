18 startups compete for $25,000 in grants at Texas Tech





Lubbock, Texas — The Innovation Hub at Texas Tech University in Research Park will host the 2023 Accelerator Competition and Social Innovation Challenge.

The competition will be held at the Innovation Hub in the Research Park at 3911 Fourth Street.

Accelerator competition on April 14th from 9am to 12pm. Social Innovation Challenge April 14th from 2:00pm to 3:00pm. DISCOVERIES TO IMPACT CLOSING PARTY AND WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT FROM 5:00 PM TO 6:30 PM ON 14 APRIL.

The day-long competition will see 18 finalists from the Accelerator Competition and Social Innovation Challenge compete for a place in the seventh Accelerator Program cohort. The winner will be eligible to participate in her $25,000 grant and a program that nurtures startups from business formation to product launch with the help of 57 of her iTTU mentors.

The Texas Tech Accelerator competition supports business ventures, and the Social Innovation Challenge supports social impact ventures. Each venture will have the opportunity to pitch their “shark tank” style idea to a panel of judges.

This competition is part of the 5th Annual Discoveries to Impact Conference. The conference hosts events throughout the week to celebrate impact through undergraduate research, academic engagement, innovation, and startups.

The all-day event is open to campuses, media, and the public. Click here for details of the finalists for both competitions.

To learn more about Discovery to Impact, or register for an event at the conference, click here.

