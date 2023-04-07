Former stadium boss Phil Harrison quietly quits Google





Yesterday, it was widely reported that Phil Harrison left Google to serve as vice president and general manager of the now-defunct Stadia cloud-based game streaming service. No official statement has been made by Google or Harrison regarding the management change. His LinkedIn profile for the latter shows an end date of April 2023, according to an article published by Business Insider. Harrison’s departure from Google comes close to coinciding with the eventual closure of the Stadia service, which dates back to his January of this year.

Phil Harrison was announced as Google’s new vice president and general manager in early 2018, when the company didn’t reveal any plans to enter the game console market. Harrison’s hiring was seen as an early preview of what was to come due to his past experience in leadership positions in both Sony’s and Microsoft’s video game divisions. , eventually becoming president of the company’s Computer Entertainment Worldwide Studios (SCE WWS) until his retirement in 2008. After short stints at Infogrames, Atari and Gaikai, he joined Microsoft in 2012. At Xbox, he was the executive leader of the European Interactive Entertainment team until 2015. Google debuted his Stadia game his platform in 2019 and, not surprisingly, Harrison was announced as his manager of the product for this new endeavor.

Stadia’s short lifespan and the various disappointments associated with it have been well documented since its launch, with Harrison tasked with announcing the service’s closure in September 2022. He said the technology that underpins Stadia will have a future outside of the platform. Play, and Augmented Reality (AR) efforts – not only made available to industry partners, but aligned with where the future of gaming is headed. We remain deeply committed to gaming and investing in new tools. , the technology and platform that powers the success of developers, industry partners, cloud customers and creators. ”

Google later fulfilled some of Harrison’s claims when it officially announced that it would be offering aspects of this technology to game publishers in the cloud gaming sector as part of its broader platform support package. However, our third-party partners do not have a cloud streaming component known as “game immersive streams”. This will continue to be an internal-only shell at Google. It is speculated that this is tied to Stadia’s fate forever.

