



Bringing together business and clinical expertise.

A partnership with the Scottish Government’s 42 million Techscaler program and the NHS allows innovative companies to try new health products in clinical settings across the country.

Providing world-class expertise and support to young companies with high growth potential, the program provides participants with access to the NHS regional test bed. These enable entrepreneurs to collaborate with clinicians and access patient and anonymized data to test ideas, products and services.

Also under the reciprocal agreement, companies already using the NHS testbed will automatically become part of the Techscaler network.

Health and Welfare Secretary Neil Gray announced the move during a visit to Edinburgh’s Bioliberty, which uses robotics to provide rehabilitation and support to stroke survivors. The company will be one of his 14 companies in sectors including healthtech and life sciences and will be visiting New York with funding from the Scottish government to showcase its achievements.

Mr Gray said:

With an annual turnover of over 8 billion, Scotland’s life sciences sector is one of the key sectors for innovative economic growth. This partnership will allow us to leverage world-leading universities, life science hubs and leading healthcare systems to support growth and entrepreneurship in the sector.

Testing products in real-world environments to accelerate development is essential and enables the wider reach of the Tech Scaler program. This will benefit patients and medical staff as we develop cutting-edge technologies for use across the NHS, from stroke and rehabilitation to reducing drug-related deaths.

This is another example of the steps we are taking to develop a sustainable, high-skilled economy that works for all.

Chief Scientist (Health) Anna Dominikzak said:

I welcome this collaboration to bring groundbreaking innovation to the NHS and help ensure Scotland is the best place for life sciences companies.

Scottish Chief Entrepreneur Mark Logan said:

This combination of health checks and business support creates an innovative environment that enables Scottish businesses to compete effectively, bringing much-needed treatment solutions to the NHS.

Background

The Techscaler network was recommended as part of the Mark Logans Technology ecosystem review.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.scot/news/tech-partnership-boosts-health-innovation/

