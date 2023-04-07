Google is rolling out WebGPU tech for next-gen games in the browser





Google has announced that WebGPU, an API that gives web applications more access to graphics card capabilities, will be enabled by default in Chrome 113, which releases in about three weeks. WebGPU is available on Windows PCs with Direct3D 12 support, macOS, and ChromeOS devices with Vulkan support.

According to the blog post, WebGPU will allow developers to achieve the same level of graphics today with far less code, and will improve machine learning model inference by more than 3x. One last thing, when this feature was ly added to Chrome in 2021, it was interesting to see a significant improvement in machine learning performance, but now it’s time for generative AI and large language models We are in the era of and it can be even more important. benefit. Services like Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Bing don’t really take advantage of local hardware, but there’s plenty of room for great machine learning applications.

Of course, you can also enable developers to create great-looking games for your browser.Babylon.js has a very impressive demo that you can run if you’re using Chrome beta. I have.

This isn’t too bad for something running in a Mac’s web browser.

According to Google, this month’s release will serve as a building block for future updates and enhancements, with improvements to how we actually develop content to run on WebGPU, as well as more advanced graphics features and more access to future shader cores. Promise deeper access.

The API has been in development for quite some time. It was designed in 2017 and has been under development ever since. It’s also not a Chrome-only standard. In the future, it will also be available for Firefox and Safari. Google says it’s working to extend the implementation to support more operating systems, including Linux and Android.

In other Chrome news, Google announced Wednesday that it will try to deliver future releases of the browser more quickly. Stable releases won’t come out any sooner than that (in fact, the release schedule has been pushed back by a week), but Google will later freeze those features and prevent developers from adding new ones to builds. We are planning to shorten the time from when we stop to when it is completed. Ordinary people get it. This makes the development process smoother.

