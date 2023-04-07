Dow Jones Futures: Market gains bounce back on jobs report. Google, Alibaba Flash buying signals





Dow Jones futures fell overnight along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. All eyes will be on his March jobs report on Friday morning, while the US stock market is closed.

Stock market gains capped off a seemingly tough week. The major indexes were mixed this week. All looks relatively normal or healthy, especially with the bounce from Thursday’s lows.

But while many major stocks suffered big losses, they generally found support on Thursday. Some have suffered minor damage, while others require further repair work. Tesla (TSLA) is somewhere in the middle as it loses heavily every week.

Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) had a breakout on Thursday, and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA) made an aggressive entry.

Google’s stock belongs to the IBD long-term leader.

A video embedded in the article discusses weekly market movements and analyzes Google, BABA stock, and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG).

job report

The Department of Labor releases its March employment report at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists expect nonfarm payrolls to rise by 238,000 from 311,000 in February, but still a relatively high figure. The unemployment rate he should keep at 3.6%. Hourly wages he rose 0.3% against February, and annual profit he fell 4.3%.

The jobs data follows several other signs that the labor market and the economy at large are slowing. Initial unemployment claims for the week ending April 1 were 228,000, well above the 201,000 views. Last week’s claims were revised from 48,000 to 246,000 amid a large seasonally adjusted correction.

Job openings fell to their lowest level in almost two years in February, but remain relatively high. Private employment growth has been far below expectations, reaching 145,000 in March, he said, ADP estimates.

Meanwhile, the ISM Manufacturing Index showed a deeper contraction and the ISM Services Index showed significantly slower growth, with various sub-gauges confirming the weakness in the economy.

Investors, after months of welcoming signs of economic weakness, have suddenly feared the risk of a recession in recent days. Banking woes will almost certainly delay lending and provide an additional brake on the economy.

dow jones futures today

Dow Jones futures fell 0.2% against fair value. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%.

US stock markets will be closed on Friday to mark Good Friday.

Dow Jones futures only trade until 9:15 a.m. ET, so US investors don’t have much of a chance to react to the jobs report before Monday. However, the European market will trade until noon ET.

Note that overnight trading on Dow futures or elsewhere does not necessarily lead to actual trading at the next regular stock market session.

stock market rally

The stock market rally has been a mixed week of volatile movements in major indices and major stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed just above breakeven in Thursday’s stock market trading. The S&P 500 index he rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8%. Small-cap Russell 2000 rose 0.1% on him.

The Dow Jones rose 0.6% and the S&P 500 fell 0.1% in the week of reduced holidays. The Nasdaq is down his 1.1% and the Russell 2000 is down his 2.5%.

US oil prices rose 6.65% in a week to $80.92 a barrel. Most of these gains came on Monday after OPEC+’s unexpected output cut. Crude oil futures surged 20.9% over the past three weeks.

Yields on 10-year government bonds fell 22 basis points to 3.28% in the week, hitting a seven-month low.

ETFs

Among the growth ETFs, the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is down 3.5% this week, while the Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT) is down 2.8%. The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) is down 1.6%, with Microsoft shares being the main component. The VanEck Vectores Semiconductor ETF (SMH) fell 4.1%.

Reflecting more speculative story stocks, the ARK Innovations ETF (ARKK) fell 4.4% this week and the ARK Genomics ETF (ARKG) fell 1.2%, both of which rallied on Thursday. Tesla stock is Ark Invest’s primary holding in his ETF.

The SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) is down 3.4% this week while the Global X US Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is down 5.7%. The US Global Jets ETF (JETS) fell 2.7%. The SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) gained 4.8%.

The Energy Select SPDR ETF (XLE) was up 2.6% and the Healthcare Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 3.1%.

Bank stocks rallied on Thursday, but it was a rough week. The Financial Select SPDR ETF (XLF) is down 0.5% this week. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) fell 2.8% on Thursday, rebounding from a two-year low. JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC) all announced on April 14, with super-regional PNC Financial (PNC) and the struggling First Republic (FRC) is similar.

5 Best Chinese Stocks to Watch Right Now

google stocks

Google rose 3.8% on Thursday to 108.42 in above-average volume. The stock cleared the handle cup buy point at 106.69, reaching its highest level since September, according to MarketSmith analysis. The GOOGL stock is a long-term leader, but it looks a bit far from the main moving averages to start its position as LTL.

Google’s CEO said the company will add Chat AI to its search engine soon after Microsoft (MSFT) added ChatGPT to its Bing search engine and other products.

alibaba stock

Alibaba shares rose 4.25% to 102.74 on Thursday, breaking the downtrend in the handle and offering early entry into the e-commerce and cloud computing giant. The new handle is just above his 50th line, but slightly too low in consolidation to be considered adequate. Still, 105.15 could be another entry.

BABA’s shares surged last week after Alibaba announced plans to split into six different units with their own CEOs and the option to file for an IPO.

tesla stock

Tesla’s stock fell 10.8% to 185.06 in the week following a record first-quarter shipment that underperformed views. The stock has fallen below the 200.76 handle cup buy point and his 50-day moving average.

The base has fallen below the 200-day line, which isn’t great. While the buy point at 200.76 is no longer valid, TSLA stock is tackling a new handle already present on the weekly chart at 207.89 entry. Of course, the 200-day line is still slightly above that. Ideally, the stock will consolidate over a longer period, with 200 days approaching the official buy point.

Tesla’s first quarter results are on April 19th.

Market rally analysis

The stock market rally showed a normal and healthy pullback in the major indices for the week.

The Nasdaq dropped some, but recovered to the 12,000 level on Thursday. The S&P 500 fell slightly, but the Dow Jones rose on the back of energy and medical names.

Megacap performed well. Google’s stock had a strong week, and the Meta Platform (META) continued its rally. Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft stocks were little changed, on the edge of the buy zone. Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil (XOM), Merck (MRK) and UnitedHealth (UNH) posted big weekly gains.

But there were a lot of big losers that week. Construction and industry-related groups fell Tuesday, while growth stocks sold off Wednesday. . For many, Thursday’s rebound from critical levels was definitely encouraging.

Defensive growth and defensive stocks had a strong week, with health care, consumer staples and utilities showing strength.

Will these areas continue to thrive if the ‘risk-on’ mentality returns?

The stock market is not sure how to judge bearish economic data. In recent days, investors’ fears of a recession have sharply increased. Market reactions to economic data are likely to remain fluid for some time.

what to do now

Days or weeks later, investors look back and it was ‘clear’ that the market had made a healthy pause this week, or that major stocks were flashing major warning signs. you might say.

But investors have neither hindsight nor foresight. All you can do is pay attention to what the market is doing right now. And now the market rally shows some mixed signs.

Investors can have slight to moderate exposure to the market, depending on the circumstances of their positions.

Wednesday’s losses would have been painful if we had significantly increased our holdings in growth stocks at the beginning of the week. This is especially true if you’ve been concentrating on hard-hitting stocks.

By gradually increasing your exposure to a few diverse leaders, you can limit the downside while providing plenty of opportunities for big gains.

Investors may have sold off losing positions or taken profits this week to reduce their exposure.

It doesn’t matter if it bounces off a few stocks and it bounces back quickly.

Trading rules are not designed to work every time, but they are designed to give you the best chance of success over time.

If this market rally rises again, many stocks will send buy signals again. So make a watchlist for the weekend.

Read the big picture daily to stay in sync with market direction and key stocks and sectors.

Follow Ed Carson on Twitter (@IBD_ECarson) for stock market updates and more.

