Google finally brings live translated captions to Chrome





After almost two years, the Chrome browser may finally have features that were previously exclusive to Google Pixel phones. On Thursday, Reddit user and Chrome Canary beta his tester Leopeva64 posted some screenshots and a GIF of him on the r/chrome subreddit to showcase the upcoming Live Translate captions feature in the Google browser.

In Chrome, Live Translate appears as a caption box covering part of the screen. It then plays the audio in its original language and then slowly translates the audio into the user’s native language. Caption boxes can be minimized or pinned to a specific part of the screen if the release version keeps the same UI. Google is creating a beta version of the translation feature for Chrome Canary. Chrome Canary is a restricted early access version of the browser for the last few months. The feature seems to be on track, but there is no official word yet on when the final release will be.

Leopeva64 posted about the upcoming live translation feature in November and October last year, but this is the first time we’ve actually seen the new UI. According to their post, there are five language packs of his that can be translated beyond English, including French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish. The user should be able to translate the audio in these six languages ​​into his native language, as long as his native language is on the list of supported languages. After last year’s Google I/O, the company increased the number of his Google Translate languages ​​to 133, so there’s definitely room for this feature to grow in the future.

According to images and GIFs posted by a redditor, the latest version of Canary UI includes the ability to add and remove language packs. Users can toggle whether Live Translate will automatically generate captions in the target language, which will automatically appear next to the video or audio in another language.

Google has been working on live translation since at least 2020. The company first introduced live translation on his Google Pixel 6 in 2021, and has been waiting two years for the feature to appear in the Chrome browser. His UI in this beta is similar to how a user selects a language for Live Translate on his Pixel smartphone. The mobile version has been updated after its release and now supports 22 languages ​​with automatic chat translation, but still the same in voice or video interpretation He only supports 6 languages.

Of course, this is not the final version of what you might end up seeing in your Chrome browser. Given how poor and inaccurate closed captioning is in YouTube’s auto-subtitling, and how it’s been for so long, it would be nice to have a simple translation service built right into the browser. I was looking forward to not having to hold my Pixel phone up to the speaker for quick automatic translations on my laptop or desktop.

Automated translation services are perhaps one of the most beneficial use cases for wearable technology. Google has already promised that its still-conceptual AR glasses will have live-speech translation capabilities, but there’s no real word on when we’ll see a true comeback of the long-dead Google Glass. We recently saw other similar live translation software running on early versions of augmented reality glasses. We hope these use cases will enable Google to extend the Spoken Language Translator feature to even more vocabularies in the near future.

