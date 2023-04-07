Google and Amazon find it much harder to lay off workers across Europe than in the US





After announcing the largest layoffs in history, US tech giants are now learning how hard it is to cut jobs in Europe.

In the United States, companies can announce massive job cuts, laying off hundreds, if not thousands, of workers within months, and many have.

Meanwhile, in Europe, mass layoffs by tech companies have stalled as employment protection laws in some countries make it virtually impossible to lay off employees without prior consultation with interest groups. increase.

In Ireland, where tech giants employ tens of thousands, laying off workers is not as easy as the US headquarters once believed.

In France, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is currently negotiating voluntary layoffs, offering a severance package generous enough to let employees retire.

Amazon tried to force some senior managers to resign by hanging a year’s worth of salaries, and gave departing employees time off so their shares could vest and be paid as bonuses.

In both France and Germany, where employment laws are among the strongest in the EU, Google is currently negotiating with a company-specific group of elected employee representatives to negotiate with management on workforce issues.

By law, companies are required to negotiate with these councils before implementing layoffs.

These requirements make Google offices in Germany and France some of the last locations affected by the reduction.

When asked for comment, Google confirmed the negotiations and added that it had no plans to cut jobs in Romania, Greece or Austria.

In response to Bloomberg’s question, a Google spokesperson said the reductions are being made carefully and individually for each country where the cuts are being made in order to fully comply with local legal requirements that vary, are complex and take time. said it was working.

Paris conference

In Paris, where Google has about 1,600 employees, a works council is discussing with the company how many and what employees will be included in a voluntary collective retirement plan.

It may still take a few weeks to resolve, but in the meantime things will continue as normal. According to an employee who requested anonymity, management made it clear that no one would be evicted.

By contrast, in the UK, where job protection is less stringent, an estimated 500 out of 8,000 Google employees will have to leave, according to Unite the Union head Matthew Waley, according to the company’s global goals. A 6% layoff rate consistent with

Talks with the works council will result in a secret retirement package, but the number of retirees is non-negotiable. He mentioned the process.

The same applies to Dublin, where unions claim Google plans to lay off 240 employees, with unions expecting the number of layoffs to be around 200. The same is true for Zurich.

About 2,310 jobs will be created in Ireland based on global job cuts announced by US information technology giants such as Twitter, Facebook owner Meta, Google and Microsoft by the end of February, according to calculations by the Central Bank of Ireland. may be lost. .

Bloomberg.Additional Report Irish Examiner

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishexaminer.com/business/economy/arid-41110801.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related