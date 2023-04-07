Innovative Approach to AI Regulation: DSIT Publishes White Paper on AI – Commentary





prologue

In its National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy, the government committed to establishing a national position to promote innovation on AI management and regulation, and outlined its position in a 2022 policy document. Implementing what it says is “a proportionate, forward-looking and innovative framework for regulating AI.”

The UK Science and Technology Framework sets out the government’s strategic vision to ‘make the UK a science and technology superpower by 2030’. It identifies AI as one of five key technologies and notes that regulation will play a key role in creating the environment for AI to thrive.

Through this approach to AI regulation, the government will “help the UK capitalize on the opportunities and benefits that AI technology presents” and “encourage growth by fostering innovation and investment and building public confidence in AI.” In the government’s view, this approach will ‘enhance the UK’s position as a global leader in AI by ensuring that the UK is the best place to develop and use AI technologies.’ to strengthen Britain’s position.”

The government says it is taking an “adaptive approach to regulating AI.” Instead of giving responsibility for AI governance to a single new regulator, empower existing regulators such as the Office of Safety and Health, the Equality and Human Rights Commission, and the Competition and Markets Authority to come up with individualized approaches to suit their circumstances. . Fits the way AI is used in each sector.

key principles

The white paper outlines five clear principles that these regulators should consider to maximize the safe and innovative use of AI in their overseen industries.

Safety, Security, and Robustness – AI applications must function in a safe, secure, and robust manner with carefully managed risks. Transparency and explainability – Organizations developing and deploying AI should be able to communicate when and how the AI ​​is used and explain the decisions of the system. – Create processes with the right level of detail to match the risks posed by the use of AI. Fairness – AI must be used in a manner that complies with existing UK law (such as the Equality Act 2010 and the UK General Data Protection Act). In addition, we must not discriminate against individuals or create unfair commercial results. Accountability and Governance – Measures should be taken to ensure proper oversight of how AI is used and accountability for results. Controversy and redress – People should have clear avenues to challenge harmful outcomes or decisions produced by AI.

comment

This is a significantly different approach to the one adopted by the European Union in its rules-based EU AI law, offering a practical and flexible approach that could theoretically keep up with the pace of technological development. can.

According to the government, regulators will issue practical guidance to organizations within the next 12 months, as well as other tools and resources, such as risk assessment templates, to guide them on how to implement these principles in their sectors. Set. Congressional time permitting, legislation could be introduced to ensure that the principles are consistently considered by regulators through the implementation of statutory mandates. However, at this time, no new legislation has been proposed.

The government is discussing this white paper. The deadline for his response is June 21, 2023. As part of this consultation, the government is also seeking input on new processes for improving coordination among regulators and monitoring and evaluating AI frameworks. Is required.

The Secretary of State of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation Technology (DSIT) has also sent letters to the chief executives of the Digital Regulatory Cooperation Forum (DRCF) member regulators (i.e. Competition and Markets Authority, Financial Conduct Authority and Information Service). Commissioner’s Office and Ofcom) to:

Set regulatory priorities for DSIT. Build on the innovation-enhancing approach outlined in the government’s plans for digital regulation and digital strategy. It also identifies significant opportunities for the DRCF to help implement the new AI regulatory framework.

A regulation-based approach is most welcome. White’s paper’s framework and principles were first identified in the Responsible AI Manifesto published in his book AI on Trial. This approach provides the ability to keep pace with technology developments and adapt to how technology evolves. This is basic.

Criticism of principle-based regulation often centers on the lack of certainty it provides. The approach here is no exception. All attention will therefore be directed to the regulators and the guidance they introduce. In particular, the following questions are important:

Ensure that sufficient resources are available not only to educate regulators about the technology, but also to implement, monitor compliance and, where appropriate, intervene to modify behavior, ChatGPT and Bard) , does not naturally fall under the mandate of any regulator? Importantly, without independent AI agency oversight (a notable omission from the paper), a coherent approach may emerge. there is. From potentially competing and conflicting interpretations of the principle?

These areas are expected to be addressed and further developed through consultation.

The government also said it will launch a new sandbox where companies can test how to apply regulations to AI products and services, supporting innovators who bring new ideas to market unhindered by rulebook barriers. As identified in the Responsible AI Manifesto, testing all products and services prior to launch is an important way to understand how technology works and ensure fairness. In other words, it confirms that technology should not adversely affect certain segments of society in discriminatory ways. Against this background, the sandbox concept has not gone far enough, and certainly £2 million in funding looks meager.

The DSIT and the Office of Artificial Intelligence have also published evidence to support their analysis of impacts on AI governance.

For more information on this topic, please contact Mark Deem at Wiggin at +44 1242 224 114 or email[email protected]). Wiggin’s website can be accessed at www.wiggin.co.uk.

