ChatGPT vs Google Bard: Which is Better?





Bard is Google’s answer to the AI ​​explosion that is fast becoming the most disruptive technology of this century. Generative AI chatbots are changing the way we interact with technology, and tech giants are scrambling to get a slice of the pie.

Let’s go head-to-head with ChatGPT to assess how good Google’s efforts are.

Before comparing platforms, it’s helpful to understand the underlying technology. Both rely on large-scale language models (LLMs) to generate “human-like” responses.

A simple definition of this complex topic, LLM is a type of machine learning model designed to perform natural language processing (NLP) tasks. NLP tasks involve generating conversational answers to questions.

Google Bard and ChatGPT run in different LLMs.

GPT-3.5 (ChatGPT): GPT-3.5 LLM is the catalyst that started generative AI chatbots. One problem with this model is the age of the dataset. LaMDA (Google Bard): Bard uses Google’s own LLM called LaMDA. The latest version of the dataset contains over 1.56 trillion words, almost 40 times more than previously used in his LaMDA. Not only does Bard stay up-to-date, he also accesses real-time information through Google search.

Let’s see how both models work and analyze their performance.

Testing ChatGPT and Google Bard

To test the tool, we devised an exercise comparing performance across different metrics. But before digging into the details, first run the tool on your machine.

ChatGPT: You can access ChatGPT from the OpenAI official website. To get started, simply create an account with OpenAI. Google Bard: You may need to join the waitlist to access Google Bard, which requires a Google account. You can sign up or join the waiting list on the official Google Bard website.

Signing up for both tools is easy, but Google Bard’s waiting list is inconvenient if you want instant access.

Accuracy comparison between Google Bard and ChatGPT

Both chatbots are quick to point out that the accuracy of responses should not be taken at face value. That said, Google Bard’s access to real-time information should have a distinct advantage. The first tests are intended to verify this assumption.

But to be fair, we also test it for accuracy on subjects that don’t require topical information.

I started by asking both tools a quick question.

Google Bard’s answer gave me the exact numbers and added some other attendance stats.

ChatGPT was unable to provide the latest information.

Then I tried testing with non-topic data. We asked both chatbots to answer the question, “How long does it take to drive to the sun?”

Google Bird first. It answered with some comprehensive details.

I was pretty disappointed with ChatGPT’s response. This should have been perceived as a hypothetical problem with results requiring only basic arithmetic operations.

To give ChatGPT a second chance, I rephrased the question and asked, “How long does it take to travel to the sun at 100 km/h?”

We gave some meaningful numbers this time, but rounding the numbers up to 1.5 million hours resulted in an eight-year gap between responses. However, the reason for this discrepancy may lie in the changing distance between the Earth and the Sun.

This test shows that to get the best results from ChatGPT, you need to be creative with your question structure. You should also double-check the integrity of the data provided.

Google Bard vs. ChatGPT creativity comparison

Testing the quality of the creative output of these tools is trickier. There is no sliding scale to directly compare creativity. So set up identical creative tasks and make personal judgments about how the answers compare.

We asked both tools to write a short poem about chatbots in the style of William McGonagall, a Scottish poet known for his poor poetry.

Google Bard told me:

Compared to ChatGPT’s answer below, this is flat and uninspiring.

This is by no means a large scale test, but this example shows the overall case. ChatGPT is better for creative tasks than Google Bard.

Which is better, ChatGPT or Google Bard?

The various LLMs that power the tool are fundamental to the tool’s performance. These are the main reasons for the difference in test responses, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. Which one to choose is more likely determined by user intent rather than user preference.

Deciding factors include:

Accuracy: If you’re looking for factual, real-time information, Google Bard is the clear winner. It’s also easy to fact-check information on Google Bard, thanks to direct links to Google Search. However, neither tool had a direct link to the information cited. Creativity: We found that ChatGPT was able to generate more creative answers. If you want to write suggestions and help, ChatGPT will perform better. Security and Safety: We were concerned about ChatGPT’s online safety. ChatGPT takes a reactive approach to security. In other words, safety concerns are addressed as they arise. Google Bard has a more proactive approach, but uses your feedback to improve the process. If you have safety concerns, there are many ways your child can use her ChatGPT safely. Ease of use: Both tools are easy to use and operate similarly. However, there are no follow-up suggestions for prompts. This is a much-anticipated feature of Google Bard. This relevance becomes even more important when you compare Bard to Microsoft’s Bing Chat.

Both are free, so I encourage you to try them out and see what works for you. Our experience tells us that both platforms have their place and which one to choose depends heavily on the scope of your search intent.

Both platforms have a lot of rough edges, but this is to be expected. The other side of the coin is that such widespread use and the feedback it generates will hasten the development of both models.

We are at the beginning of a technological revolution so disruptive that, despite much speculation, many of its implications have yet to be determined. Rest, no doubt you’re going to change a lot of the way you play.

