Google aims to reduce data theft by deleting app data and accounts





Consider suggestions from Google to make it easier for app users to request mobile developers to delete their data and accounts.

Over the past 12 months or so, Google has made several security improvements to the general interaction of the app. It just got a little easier for your app to understand what you want from your users. A label that indicates the level of trust for developers. Changes made to prevent old abandoned apps from showing up for download in the Play Store.

The focus now is on collecting data, or more precisely deleting data. Google wants users to be able to scrub the data associated with apps. This applies not only to data within the application itself, but also to data on the web.

Say goodbye to app data?

Many apps require you to create an account, and very often those accounts are pinned to a website. This is especially common when it comes to video game apps, but it can be almost any requirement you choose to install, depending on the developer’s needs.

From Google’s announcement:

For apps that allow the creation of app accounts, developers should soon provide options to initiate account and data deletion within the app and online. This web requirement to link to a data safety form is especially important so that users can request deletion of their account and data without reinstalling the app.

As a reminder, Google’s Data Safety Form is a way for developers to let users know about data usage, collection, sharing, etc. All of the developer’s leading safety and privacy practices are listed here. It should include everything from what the developer herself does to how her entities work together with relevant third parties.

Permanent deletion of accounts and data

If the user of the app decides it has nothing to do with the application, there is now a way to remove everything completely. No more leftover accounts waiting to be compromised after being abandoned for too long.

From release:

As stated in our new policy, when you make a request to delete an account, you must also delete the data associated with that account. This feature gives developers more choice. Users who do not wish to permanently delete their account may choose to delete other data (activity history, images, videos, etc.) only where applicable. Developers who need to retain certain data for security, fraud prevention, regulatory compliance, or other legitimate reasons must clearly disclose how they retain that data.

As with so many changes of this nature, nothing has happened yet. Developers are given time to furnish their homes as needed and submit comments on proposed changes. They have to do this from now until the beginning of December. In any event, changes reflecting this new policy won’t go into effect until early next year.

As a device user, there is not much you can do about this at this time. Developers should think carefully about the data they collect and consider how to dispose of it when users of their app no ​​longer need it. Other large store owners have moved to similar policies, and this only helps mitigate the threat of data theft.

