In the AI ​​race, Microsoft and Google choose speed over caution





In March, two Google employees whose job it is to review the company’s artificial intelligence products tried to stop Google from launching an AI chatbot. was believed to have produced

Ten months ago, similar concerns were raised at Microsoft by ethicists and other employees. In several documents, they argue that the AI ​​technology behind the planned chatbots could flood Facebook groups with disinformation, degrade critical thinking, and erode the de facto foundations of modern society. I wrote that there is.

Anyway, companies have released chatbots. Microsoft was the first company to reveal an AI chatbot built into the Bing search engine at his glitzy event in February. About six weeks later, Google followed suit with its own chatbot, Bard.

The aggressive move by typically risk-averse companies has been fueled by a race to control what could be the tech industry’s next big generative AI: the powerful new technology that powers these chatbots. .

The race turned into a fever pitch in November when San Francisco startup OpenAI, in partnership with Microsoft, released ChatGPT, a chatbot.

ChatGPT’s surprising success has motivated Microsoft and Google to take greater risks with ethical guidelines set for years to ensure their technology doesn’t cause social problems, 15 people said. According to current and former employees and internal documents from both companies.

The urgency to build a new AI was embodied in an internal email sent last month by Microsoft technology executive Sam Schillace. In an email seen by The New York Times, he wrote that worrying about what can be fixed later is a deadly mistake at this point.

When the tech industry suddenly shifts to a new kind of technology, he writes, the companies that introduced their products first will be the long-term winners simply because they started first. Sometimes the difference is measured in weeks.

Last week, more than 1,000 researchers and industry leaders, including Elon Musk and Apples co-founder Steve Wozniak, called for a six-month moratorium on developing powerful AI technologies, prompting industry concerns and risk takers. Tensions between the In an open letter, they said it poses grave risks to society and humanity.

Regulators are already threatening to intervene. The European Union has proposed legislation to regulate AI, and Italy temporarily banned ChatGPT last week.In the US, President Biden on Tuesday became the latest official to question the safety of AI

A new generation of chatbots

card 1/5

Brave New World. New chatbots powered by artificial intelligence have ignited a scramble to determine if this technology can upend the economy of the internet, turning today’s powerhouses into the past and giving the industry the next giant. Here are the bots you should know about.

Chat GPT. ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence language model from Labs OpenAI, has been making headlines since November for its ability to answer complex questions, compose poetry, generate code, plan vacations, and translate languages . The latest version of his GPT-4, introduced in mid-March, can also handle images (and pass the Unified Bar Examination).

Bing. Two months after ChatGPT debuted, OpenAI’s main investor and partner, Microsoft, launched a similar chatbot capable of having unlimited text conversations on nearly any topic on the Bing internet search engine. Added to However, it was a bot with occasionally inaccurate, misleading, and bizarre responses that garnered a lot of attention after its release.

Ernie. Search giant Baidu announced in March that he was ChatGPT’s first major Chinese competitor. Arnie’s debut, which stands for Enhanced Representation Through Knowledge Integration, turned out to be unsuccessful after it was revealed that his demonstration of Promised Bot live was recorded.

Tech companies have a responsibility to make sure their products are safe before they go public, he said at the White House. When asked if AI is dangerous, he said: can be

The issues being raised now were the kinds of concerns that once prompted some companies to stick with new technologies. They knew that releasing AI prematurely would be embarrassing. For example, five years ago, Microsoft quickly removed a chatbot named Tay after prompting users to provoke racist reactions.

Researchers say Microsoft and Google are taking risks by releasing technology that even developers don’t fully understand. However, both companies said they limited the scope of the initial release of the new chatbot and built a sophisticated filtering system to filter out hate speech and content that could cause obvious harm.

Microsoft’s chief AI officer, Natasha Crampton, said in an interview that six years of work on AI and ethics at Microsoft has allowed the company to move nimbly and thoughtfully. She added that our commitment to responsible AI is unwavering.

Google released Bard after years of internal disagreements over whether the benefits of generative AI outweighed the risks. In 2020, it launched Meena, a similar chatbot. But the system was deemed too risky to release, according to three people familiar with the process. Those concerns were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

In late 2020, Google announced that ethical AI researchers Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell would use so-called large-scale language models to be used in a new AI system trained to recognize patterns from vast amounts of data. Spit out abusive or discriminatory language. The researcher was kicked out after Gebble criticized the company’s diversity efforts and Mitchell was accused of violating the code of conduct by personally saving work emails to her Google Drive account. I was.

Mitchell said Google tried to help them release their products responsibly and circumvent regulations, but instead they really shot themselves.

Google spokesperson Brian Gabriel said in a statement that it will continue to make responsible AI a top priority, using AI principles and internal governance structures to responsibly share AI progress with users. said.

Concerns about the larger model continued. In January 2022, Google refused to publish a key paper by another researcher, El Mahdi El Mhamdi.

Part-time employee and university professor El Muhamdi uses a mathematical theorem to show that the largest AI models are more vulnerable to cybersecurity attacks, stored in different places on the internet. We warned you that it poses an unusual privacy risk as it may have accessed your personal data. .

A management presentation then warned of similar AI privacy breaches, but Google reviewers asked El Mhamdi to make drastic changes. He rejected this and published his paper through cole Polytechnique.

He resigned from Google earlier this year, citing research censorship. He said the risks of modern AI far outweigh the benefits. That premature development, he added.

After the release of AfterChatGPT, Google’s top attorney, Kent Walker, met with research and safety executives at the company’s powerful Advanced Technology Review Council. He told them that Google’s CEO Sundar his Pichai is pushing for Google’s release of his AI.

Jen Gennai, director of Google’s Responsible Innovation Group, attended the conference. She remembered what Mr. Walker said to her own staff.

The meeting began with Kent speaking to ATRC executives, “This is a priority for the company,” Gennai said in a recording reviewed by The Times. what is your concern? Line up.

Walker told attendees to rush AI projects, but some executives said they would maintain safety standards.

Her team had already documented their concerns about chatbots. Chatbots can generate false information, harm emotionally attached users, and enable technology-assisted violence through online mass harassment.

In March, two reviewers from the Gennais team submitted Bard’s risk assessment. They recommended blocking the imminent release, said two people familiar with the process. Despite the safety net, they believed chatbots weren’t ready.

Gennai changed the document. She withdrew her recommendation, downplaying the seriousness of the bard’s risks, her sources said.

In an email to The Times, Gennai said Bard was an experiment and reviewers shouldn’t consider whether to continue. She said it corrected an inaccurate assumption and actually added more risks and harms that need to be considered.

Google said it released Bird as a limited experiment because of these discussions, and Gennai said continued training, guardrails and disclaimers have made the chatbot more secure.

Google released Bard to some users on March 21st. The company said it will soon integrate generative AI into its search engine.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella bet on generativeA.I. He in 2019 when Microsoft invested his $1 billion in OpenAI. After Nadella decided the technology was ready over the summer, he urged all Microsoft product teams to adopt his AI.

Microsoft had policies written by the Office of Responsible AI, a team run by Crampton, but the guidelines were not consistently enforced or adhered to, five current and former employees say. member said.

Despite the principle of transparency, ethics experts working on chatbots were not given answers about what data OpenAI used to develop the system, said the work involved. Three officials said. Some argued that integrating chatbots into search engines was a particularly bad idea, given that they sometimes provided untruthful details, said a person with direct knowledge of the conversation.

Crampton said experts across Microsoft are working on Bing and key people have access to the training data. The company is working to improve the accuracy of chatbots by linking them to Bing search results, she added.

In the fall, Microsoft began dismantling what was one of its largest tech ethics teams. This group, Ethics and Society, trained and consulted the company’s product leaders to design and build responsibly. Most of the members were spun off into other groups in October, according to four of his people familiar with the team.

A few others were in daily meetings with the Bing team to speed up the launch of the chatbot. AI executive John Montgomery said in his December email that their work is still important and more teams need our help.

After AI-powered Bing was introduced, the ethics team documented lingering concerns. Users may become too dependent on tools. Incorrect answers can mislead users. People could believe that chatbots using I and emojis were human.

In mid-March, the team was laid off. This was first reported by the technical newsletter Platformer. But Crampton said hundreds of employees are still committed to ethical commitments.

Microsoft is releasing new products every week and is moving at a breakneck pace to achieve the plan Nadella started when he previewed OpenAI’s latest model over the summer.

He asked a chatbot to translate the Persian poet Rumi into Urdu and then into English. It worked like magic, he said in an interview in February. Then I said, God, this is it.

Mike Isaac contributed to the report. Susan C. Beachy contributed research.

