Google, Meta and Other Social Media Platforms Propose Alliances to Fight Disinformation





Top social media platforms such as Meta and Google sent proposals to the Center detailing plans to create a network of fact-checkers to verify questionable content posted on their platforms.

Billed as the Misinformation Combat Alliance, the network is expected to include major social media platforms. According to his five-page proposal sent by the social media company to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Alliance will act as a certification body to verify who is a credible fact-checker.

Indeed, if this network were to be established, it would only be authorized to fact-check non-federal information. On Thursday, the IT Ministry notified him of new amendments to the 2021 Information Technology Regulations. This will set up a dedicated fact-checking unit to deal with government-related misinformation.

The industry sent MeitY today (Thursday) a proposal on how it would like to build a self-regulatory network of fact-checkers for information not relevant to the central government, a senior government official told the paper. It is in preliminary stage. The platform proposes to create a network of Indian and foreign fact-checkers under the Misinformation Combat Alliance.

Queries sent to Meta and Google did not elicit a response until the time of publication.

The Indian Express reported in February on a closed-door meeting between IT Department officials and representatives of major social media companies. It has nothing to do with government.

Social media platforms already rely on many fact checkers. For example, Meta works with fact-checkers certified by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), founded in 2015 at the US-based Poynter Institute. ICN members review and assess the accuracy of articles through independent reporting, including interviews with primary sources, surveys of public data, and analysis of media including photographs and videos.

Despite many Indian outlets being part of the IFCN network, the government does not want networks based elsewhere in the world to influence content emitted in the country. , wants to build its own network of fact-checkers.

Misinformation is a major problem in India, due to its diverse demographics, large population and early access to the internet. India is also one of the largest markets for major social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube, which collectively have hundreds of millions of active his users.

A study published in Sage’s International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions journal in 2021 found that India has a high rate of internet penetration in the country, increasing social media consumption and low internet usage among its users. Most generated social media misinformation about Covid-19. Literacy.

