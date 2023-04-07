Google Brings Next-Gen Games to Chrome with WebGPU Technology





In an exciting development for gamers, Google has revealed that Chrome 113 will default to enabling WebGPU, a powerful API that gives web applications more access to your computer’s graphics card. This update is expected to start in about three weeks. WebGPU is now available on devices running Windows with Direct3D 12 support, macOS, and ChromeOS systems with Vulkan support.

A recent blog post revealed that WebGPU has features that allow developers to achieve advanced graphics without writing a lot of code. Additionally, the API provides an impressive “3x or more” improvement in machine learning model inference. This is especially exciting given the current popularity of generative AI and large language models.

While services such as Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Bing don’t take advantage of local hardware, there is huge potential for innovative machine learning applications that can take advantage of the enhanced performance delivered by WebGPU.

According to Google, WebGPU, due for release this month, will lay the groundwork for future updates and enhancements. The company promises to introduce even more advanced graphics capabilities, deeper access to shader cores, and an improved development process for content running on WebGPU. These future updates may further increase the possibilities for developers to create immersive web applications with advanced graphical capabilities.

WebGPU has been in development since 2017, and the API has been refined over time to enhance its functionality. It will soon be enabled by default in Chrome, but it’s not just limited to browsers. Firefox and Safari will also support WebGPU in the future. Google has further plans to extend the implementation to additional operating systems beyond Windows, macOS and ChromeOS.

Google also recently announced plans to accelerate the release of future versions of its Chrome browser. The stable release schedule remains the same, but there are no plans to release earlier than that, but Google plans to “freeze the feature” later in the development process. This reduces the time between when developers stop adding new features to builds and when they become accessible to the general public. These changes are intended to improve Chrome’s development process and help users get to the latest features and enhancements more quickly.

Catch all tech news and updates with Live Mint. Download The Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.less topics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/google-introduces-next-generation-gaming-with-webgpu-technology-in-chrome-11680848312096.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related