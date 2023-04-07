



After announcing the largest layoffs in history, the US tech giant recognizes the challenges of shrinking its workforce in Europe. In the US, companies can quickly lay off hundreds or thousands of workers, whereas in Europe labor protections make it difficult to fire people without consulting employee interest groups. As a result, tech layoffs in Europe have stalled and many workers are unsure of their fate as negotiations drag on. In France. To encourage employee turnover, the company reportedly offers sufficiently attractive retirement packages. Similarly, Amazon has tried to force senior managers in France to resign, offering up to a year’s salary and giving departing employees time off so that their shares can vest and be paid as bonuses. bottom. Google is reportedly in talks with the works council. A works council is a group of elected employee representatives who negotiate with management on employee issues. Companies are legally required to consult these councils before implementing layoffs, according to anonymous sources. In France and Germany, Google negotiates with works councils for strict labor laws. The council must be consulted by law before layoffs are implemented, which can result in a lengthy process of information gathering, negotiations, and possibly appeals. As such, Google’s divisions in these countries are likely to be the least impacted by the cuts, according to an anonymous source familiar with the matter. Legal requirements vary by location, are complex and take time,” a Google spokesperson told Bloomberg. In the UK, 500 of her 8,000 employees will have to leave, and secret severance pay will be paid after negotiations, but the number of layoffs is non-negotiable. Unions say the layoffs will also affect more than 200 of her people in Dublin and Zurich. In France, a senior manager with five to her eight years of experience was offered up to one year of paid leave. Meanwhile, in Germany, the company dismisses employees on probation and offers voluntary retirement. In Luxembourg, a retiring employee is provided with one month’s salary for each year of service, plus an additional salary under national law. Additionally, the employee is given the option of choosing a window of two months for him to look for work within the company.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/gadgets-news/why-google-amazon-are-finding-it-tough-to-layoff-employees-in-europe/articleshow/99312655.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

