Google Play Store lets you delete account data without reinstalling apps





Knowing that almost every app on your device collects a ton of data about us can be unnerving. Thankfully, Google has listened to our users and rolled out a data safety section in the Play Store last year showing what kind of data Android apps are accessing and whether it is shared with third parties. rice field. However, erasing an app’s entire digital footprint is no small feat. Google now offers an easy way to delete your account from within the app and permanently lose your data.

Google will soon be enforcing apps that require the creation of an account so that you can easily clear your data either directly within the app or via a web-based portal. This means that if the user has uninstalled the app, they don’t have to reinstall the app to ask the developer to remove the data. Instead, Google requires the developer to include a link to her web-based data deletion request form in her Play Store listing for the app. Once this is done, the user’s data should be removed from the developer’s server.

The company is asking developers to submit the required information about their data deletion practices by December 7, before new changes are implemented early next year. However, Google allows him to apply for an extension until May 31, 2024.

As a result, sometime next year, the data-deleted badge will appear on Play Store apps that comply with the new rules. The kill switch appears front and center in the data safety section of the app. To request deletion of your data, go to that section and[アカウントの削除が可能です]Tap the item. It then takes you to a webpage where you can scrub your account.

On the other hand, you can choose to delete only the data associated with your account (such as images and videos) while keeping your account active. Developers should also clearly state whether user data needs to be retained for security, anti-fraud, or regulatory compliance.

We hope this new policy will prevent unused apps from clinging to personal information unnecessarily. This is similar to Apple’s requirement to force iOS developers to always have the account deletion option available in their apps.

This new feature may not get rid of all of Google’s privacy missteps, but it’s a welcome move for companies whose data collection is nearly impossible to escape.

