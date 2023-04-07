iPhone 14 depreciation vs Galaxy S23 vs Pixel 7





A new report details the depreciation costs of flagship smartphones from Apple, Samsung and Google. As in the past, the current iPhone lineup is the most valuable, with Samsung’s new S23 lineup averaging 40% lower resale prices and Google Pixel 7 devices 48% cheaper than the average iPhone 14. Follow along for all the details, including which iPhone, Samsung, and Pixel models hold the most value.

The new report is from sellcell. The company looked at depreciation data for the entire iPhone 14 lineup, the new Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup, and the Pixel 7 lineup.

The iPhone 14 and Pixel 7 devices have been available for about half a year, but the Samsung Galaxy S23 series just arrived in February, so depreciation periods of one and two months were chosen.

Compare depreciation costs of iPhone 14, Galaxy S23 and Pixel 7

At average depreciation (in “as new” condition) across the smartphone lineup, the latest iPhone saw a 32.3% drop in value in the first month, while the Galaxy S23 and Pixel 7 devices The averages were 41.1% and 43.1% respectively.

Two months later, the iPhone’s values ​​actually improved, while the Galaxy and Pixel’s continued to decline.

The two-month comparison showed that the iPhone lost 31% in value, compared to the average values ​​of 43.3% and 45.9% for the Galaxy S23 and Pixel 7 devices.

The report also reveals one- and two-month depreciation costs for the iPhone 14, Galaxy S23, and Pixel 7 models in “like new” and “good” condition.

Among iPhone 14 devices, the 14 Pro Max 128GB in mint condition posted a very impressive depreciation of just 13.6% after two months.

The Galaxy phone with the lowest depreciation was the S23 Plus 256GB with a 36.4% depreciation, while the Google device was the Pixel 7 Pro 128GB with a depreciation of 39.4%.

While the iPhone 14 lineup held a much better value than its competitors, the report found that the iPhone 13 lineup only lost an average of 23.4% in value after two months, leaving the iPhone 14 lineup behind. We emphasize that the average was 31%.

For more information, see the full report on sellcell.

Image via cell cell

