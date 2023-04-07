Sonoma County Deputy Health Officer Takes Over Sundari Mase’s Departure





Dr. Kismet Baldwin-Santana, who served as Deputy Health Officer during the COVID-19 pandemic, was appointed Interim Health Officer, replacing Dr. Sundari Mase, who is now the County Public Health Director.

Baldwin-Santana, a pediatrics specialist with a master’s degree in public health, has been with the county’s public health department since July 2020. In her role, Baldwin oversaw special clinic services, public health laboratories, disease control and prevention, and public health preparedness. .

She also supported local efforts to address COVID-19 disparities. COVID-19 disparities have disproportionately impacted Latinos and other minority populations since the pandemic began. In an interview Thursday night, Baldwin Santana said he would do what’s best for the public good and continue working for Mass.

“I feel like Dr. Mase has laid a really great foundation in public health,” she said. If I can take my time and hold the fort until a permanent health officer is found…hopefully soon.

Baldwin-Santana declined to say if he plans to apply for a full-time position.

“I am considering all options,” she said. But she can say that she really enjoys her job as a lieutenant (health officer). I have to decide what is best for me and my county.

County health services director Tina Rivera said in a statement that it was the natural choice for Baldwin Santana to take over as interim health officer while the nationwide search continues. Rivera, who was in Sacramento on Thursday, was not available for comment, a spokesperson said.

Kismet has been a great leader during the pandemic and has built valuable relationships within the local healthcare community, Rivera said in a statement. As Deputy Public Health Officer, she has a deep knowledge of the department and was the natural choice to take on the role of Interim Health Officer.

Mase, who announced his resignation on March 10, is set to step down on Friday. She works for the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In her final public health message, which was pre-recorded Wednesday and made public Thursday, Mace said Shell works for the CDC’s division of global immigration and quarantine.According to the CDC’s website , the division focuses on activities to mitigate the public health risks of rapid global travel, as diseases and outbreaks can move rapidly across borders.

I will serve as the team lead medical officer for the quarantine and travel epidemiology team, said Masé.

Mase said it was an honor to serve as a health officer during a historic pandemic.I would like to thank all Sonoma County residents for protecting our communities and saving lives. I think,” she said.

Baldwin-Santana holds an M.D. from The Ohio State University School of Medicine and an M.S. in Public Health from the University of California, Berkeley.

Before coming to Sonoma County around the time the pandemic began, Baldwin-Santana worked as a public health officer for San Joaquin County. She has also worked as a neonatologist at Elliott Hospital in New Hampshire and as a quarantine doctor at her health care agency Caduceus, a CDC contractor.

Dr. Gary Green, a local infectious disease specialist at Sutter Health, said Baldwin-Santanas’ previous job as a San Joaquin County county public health officer would help her.

I think she’s very thoughtful, Green said. She really listens to her and doesn’t shoot from her hip.

Mr. Mase was a good role model for her. (Mase) was very proactive and action-oriented, he added. I think that’s what Sonoma County needs.

County health officers, who serve as county chief medical officers and chief health policy officers, are authorized by the state to declare public health emergencies, issue health orders, and impose penalties for violations. I’m here.

Baldwin-Santana, who is leading the county’s public health department at a critical time as the county transitions from the COVID-19 pandemic to an endemic disease that continues to upend communities, has been more active than in the past three years. is also much less.

In Thursday’s message on public health, Mase listed a number of post-pandemic priorities, including addressing the opioid/fentanyl crisis. Mental Health Efforts; Health Equity; Climate Change and Disaster Preparedness;

Baldwin-Santana on Thursday did not discuss whether Shell will increase its payouts. A county human resources official said the information was not available on Thursday but will be available on Friday.

You can contact staff writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. on Twitter @pressreno.

