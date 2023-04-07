Big Google Pixel Sale — Pixel 6a $249, Pixel 7 $349





Google’s Pixel phones are among the best Android phones you can buy. Affordable and with great features, it offers something for every phone user. Currently, Amazon and Best Buy are offering some of the best Pixel deals of all time.

Google Pixel 7 (128GB) is available now at Best Buy for $349 (opens in new tab). It’s an unlocked phone, but you’ll need to activate it during the checkout process to get your hands on this deal. Alternatively, Amazon sells the Pixel 7 for $549 (opens in new tab) and does not require activation upon purchase. That’s the second best price we’ve seen for this phone.

A Google Pixel 7 review said the phone builds on the success of its predecessor, thanks to a “better camera and more advanced Tensor G2 chipset.” We also named it “Best Android Phone for Photography”. Of course, this shouldn’t come as a big surprise, as the Pixel series has made a name for itself as the smartphone to beat when it comes to taking quality photos. It lags behind the Samsung Galaxy S23.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, supercharges what was already a very good smartphone. In our review of the Google Pixel 7 Pro, we declared it to be the “ideal follow-up” to the excellent Pixel 6. We were also impressed with its sleek design and impressive new zoom capabilities. As always with smartphones, the camera array is a scene steal here, and is a big part of why we rate the Pixel 7 Pro as “Google’s best smartphone.”

It doesn’t matter if you have a regular Pixel 7 or an enhanced Pixel 7 Pro. Especially since they both have the lowest prices ever. Or, if your loyalties are on the iOS side, be sure to check out our full rundown of the best iPhone deals for discounts on the flagship iPhone 14 and older models.

