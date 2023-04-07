Google and Amazon struggle to lay off workers in Europe





Labor protections make it virtually impossible in some countries to dismiss employees without prior consultation with the employee’s interest groups

Benoît Berthelot, Agatha Cantril, Davey Alba

Published April 6, 2023

The Google logo on a giant coffee cup in the company's Berlin office.

After announcing the largest layoffs in history, US tech giants are now learning how hard it is to cut jobs in Europe.

In the United States, companies can announce massive job cuts, laying off hundreds, if not thousands, of workers within months, and many have. In Europe, meanwhile, mass layoffs at tech companies have stalled due to labor protections that in some countries make it virtually impossible to lay off workers without prior consultation with employee interest groups.

This leaves thousands of tech workers at a loss, not sure if they will be affected by negotiations that could drag on indefinitely.

In France, Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., is currently negotiating to lay off staff through voluntary retirement and hopes to offer a severance package generous enough to retire its employees. public. Amazon is looking to force some senior managers to resign by hanging his salary for a year, according to a person familiar with the matter, who will have their shares vested and paid as bonuses to those who leave. It is said that he is giving him a vacation.

In both France and Germany, which have the strongest labor laws in the EU, Google is now a company-specific group where elected employee representatives negotiate with management on workforce issues, according to people familiar with the matter. We are negotiating with the labor union. By law, companies must negotiate with these councils before implementing layoffs. This is a sometimes lengthy process involving information gathering, negotiation, and possible redemption.

Due to these requirements, Google’s branches in Germany and France will be some of the last places affected by the cuts, officials said.

When asked for comment, Google confirmed the negotiations and added that it had no plans to cut jobs in Romania, Greece or Austria.

In response to Bloomberg’s question, a Google spokesperson said the reductions are being made carefully and individually for each country where the cuts are being made in order to fully comply with local legal requirements that vary, are complex and take time. said it was working.

In Paris, where Google has about 1,600 employees, the works council is discussing with the company how many and what employees will be included in a voluntary collective retirement plan. Those who have said it could still take a few weeks to resolve, and in the meantime things will continue as normal. According to an employee who requested anonymity, management made it clear that no one would be evicted.

The lobby inside the Google office in Berlin.

By contrast, in the UK, where labor protections are less stringent, an estimated 500 out of 8,000 Google employees will have to leave, according to Unite the Union head Matthew Waley, according to the company’s global goals. A 6% layoff rate consistent with Talks with the works council result in a secret retirement package, but the number of retirees is non-negotiable. said, referring to

The same is true in Dublin, where unions claim Google plans to lay off 240 employees, and in Zurich, where unions said the number of layoffs has affected more than 200 people. I can say

Employees recently launched a cross-country Google Works Council for EU countries, including the UK and Switzerland. It is expected to be operational in about six months and will be a powerful collective voice in future discussions. Waley said this would mean a big change, as the company would need to give employees more advance notice of the reorganization. This European Works Council is made up of representatives who are Google employees and serves his term of four years. The documents show that the members of the council will be in touch with Google management and will be headquartered in Dublin.

Google's regional headquarters in Paris.

While differences in treatment standards didn’t cause friction among Google employees around the world, people realized that things were done differently in the United States, France and Germany, said an executive at the Alphabet Workers Union. Chairman and software company Parul Koul said. A Google engineer based in New York.

For people in the United States, it’s exciting to know that things are different elsewhere, and it’s a blueprint for what people can fight for, they added.

For people in the United States, it is exciting to see that things are different elsewhere.It’s a blueprint for what people can fight for

cool hair

Job cuts don’t just affect technical workers. Between October and his March, employers around the world cut about half a million employees, according to a Bloomberg News review. Still, the tech industry’s contraction is particularly acute as many companies admitted they were aggressively expanding after their traffic spiked during the COVID-19 lockdowns. As schools, offices and stores began to reopen, the growth of web-based services, from social media use to food delivery apps, slowed dramatically, forcing executives to reassess their outlook.

Over 170,000 full-time tech workers are employed by Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta across the continent and the UK, and software engineers often earn half as much as they do in the US.

At Amazon France, which has about 1,500 office workers in Paris, some senior managers with five to eight years of experience were offered up to one year of paid leave, according to people familiar with the matter. rice field. The departing employee was allowed to take a so-called gardening leave until May, when his Amazon stake was vested and he was paid as a bonus, the person said.

For the past several years, employees have been paid less than a month for a year of service, one of the people said.

At Amazon’s German subsidiary, the company has started firing employees on probation and offering them voluntary retirements, said a person familiar with the matter.

In Luxembourg, retiring Amazon employees are offered a monthly salary for each year of service, with additional salaries determined by national law, according to a person familiar with the matter. Offers for layoffs began in the middle of last month, and the employee is expected to leave on April 1 or June 1, depending on whether he opted for a two-month window to find work within the company. is.

Amazon spokespeople declined to comment on specific cases. He said he would contact the organization.

With contributions from Matt Day, Olivia Solon, Mark Bergen, and Morwenna Coniam.

bloomberg.com

