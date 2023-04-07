RTIH’s largest retail tech article on LinkedIn right now — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Payment Progress and Metaverse Failures: Here are the Most Clicked RTIH Retail Tech Articles of March

Here are some of our favorite RTIH retail systems articles from March, including The Trade Desk, Ocado, Ikea, Stuart, Sensei, Walmart, and OnBuy.

A game changer in the healthcare industry: Grab2Go launches first autonomous pharmacy unit in Estonia

Grab2Go has launched a pharmacy self-service solution in Estonia.

Customers can select the products they want, use their preferred payment method, and the machine will dispense it instantly.

The solution can also be used at convenience stations and gas stations to sell products such as beverages, beverages, snacks, and other food items.

In a press release, Grab2Go said:

By giving customers 24/7 access to a wide range of over-the-counter medicines and healthcare products, we bring greater convenience and accessibility to those who need it most.

Panera, Amazon, Tesco, IKEA Starring: Overview of March’s Biggest Retail Technology

RTIH brings together outstanding retail system deals, deployments and pilots from March including American Eagle Outfitters, RADAR, Tommy Hilfiger, Emperia, Nandos and Karakuri.

Shaping the Future of Automation: AI Robotics Company Covariant Secures $75M in Series C Funding

Covariant raised an additional $75 million in Series C funding, bringing its total funding to $222 million.

Returning investors Radical Ventures and Index Ventures co-led the round, with additional funding from previous backers Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Amplify Partners.

There was also participation from newcomers Gates Frontier Holdings, AIX Ventures and Northgate Capital.

Peter Chen, CEO of Covariant, says large companies are using AI to automate most manual tasks to reduce labor costs, improve throughput and control profitability. We are looking at robotics.

It’s been an incredible year with a 6x growth in 2022. This new infusion of capital will allow us to scale faster, allowing more retailers to automate more parts of their fulfillment networks to remove manual bottlenecks, address fluctuating demand and change. You will be better prepared for your ongoing business needs.

Obsess Launches Virtual Store Builder, Enabling Brands to Create and Customize 3D Ecommerce Experiences

Obsess announces the launch of AVA by Obsess. This is the first self-service solution of its kind, allowing brand teams to build and customize their own virtual store.

Content management systems (CMS) leverage unique 3D editing and rendering technologies that allow businesses to add and place products, embed rich media content, and customize merchandising and styling in virtual stores. increase.

Get a Life, Own It: Catalina UKs Prem Patel’s 5 Retail Tech Questions

RTIH asks key players in the retail tech space what they think of the space and throws random questions to keep them on their toes. This time, Catalina UK’s Vice President and Managing His Director asks Prem Patel his five questions.

Out of Style: 5 Lessons Fashion Merchants Must Learn from In The Style’s Dramatic Drop

Just two years ago, In The Style rose to the top of fashion retailers.

After a successful influencer marketing strategy and sell-out collaborations with TOWIE stars Lauren Pope, Billy Fairs and TV’s Stacy Solomon, the Salford-based womenswear brand has 105 million ratings. was listed on the stock market at .

After that, everything changed. As the cost of living crisis took hold, sales plummeted his 22% and the business slipped into the red. Things came to a head when the business revealed it was on the brink of bankruptcy.

The company has just agreed to sell to a private equity firm for just $1.2 million. It is an extraordinary fall from grace. There are also other worrying signs of trouble in the industry, such as major clothing retailers such as Boohoo and Assos posting losses in recent earnings.

So how did In The Style and other fast fashion brands suddenly die out? What can other fashion brands do to avoid a similar fate?

We spoke to some of the experts who gave us these five lessons.

Czech Republic retailer Albert reports milestone for Brain Corp’s autonomous robotic vacuum cleaner.

Ahold Delhaize-owned retailer Albert, in partnership with Brain Corp and Tennant Co., has a fleet of 20 million square meters (200 million square meters) of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) deployed in hypermarkets and two distribution centers in the Czech Republic. announced that it has officially cleared more than 15 million square kilometers. feet), complete over 92,000 cleaning routes.

By 2023, the number of stores with robots will almost double.

Last year we put a number of automated scrubbers into operation and we plan to continue expanding their use this year. According to Pavel Klemera, Albert’s operational support manager, there will be nearly double the number of robots in stores overall by the end of March.

Robots clean with precision, don’t skip spaces, and help employees save effort. So you can use your time to improve the customer experience.

