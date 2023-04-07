Why innovation drives sustainable growth





rising interest rates. The looming global recession. Supply his chain problem. And it’s not predicted to go away any time soon. A recent survey found that 62% of CEOs see general price increases as a permanent or long-term problem.

Businesses and their sellers are facing budget cuts and pressure.

Sales leaders still prioritize increasing revenue. However, the emphasis is on predictable and sustainable returns rather than risky strategies. His 70% of sales leaders agree that their organization is not currently taking risks. A more conservative path seems like a reasonable direction to take in a market that is always in a state of flux.

One that immediately comes to mind is sales productivity. Not surprising given the numbers. Only 46.5% of sellers will meet their quota in 2022. The forecast for 2023 was for pills that were even more difficult to swallow, with only 28% of sellers expected to meet or exceed their quota.

What if the seller doesn’t hit their target? They look for the door. Unrealistic sales targets are one of the biggest reasons sellers are attrition. The turnover rate in 2022 is 1.5% higher than the previous year. Also, his 54% of sellers were actively looking for a new job.

Building and maintaining a high performing team is no easy task. Talent costs are skyrocketing and hiring times are longer than ever.

What other reasons are sellers leaving? Inadequate technical tools and too much administrative work. The seller reports that he spends only 28% of the week on productive sales tasks. Other administrative tasks such as data entry. There are technical solutions that automate many administrative tasks. Sellers can spend less time on spreadsheets and more time selling.

finished without difficulty

Adopting an innovative approach is more important than ever. Technology introduces much-needed efficiencies, improves collaboration, provides predictive insights, and increases agility. Many sales and operations teams use tools such as spreadsheets to manage complex tasks such as sales planning. result? The complex becomes more complicated, time consuming and negatively impacts productivity.

Technology benefits the entire sales organization

Only 28% of sales leaders are satisfied with their go-to-market strategy execution.

What is the root of this misfortune? Less than 25% of them believe they are receiving accurate sales forecasts. They also lack confidence in how they will support successful initiatives and in their ability to quickly pivot if something goes wrong.

As such, the adoption of innovations such as augmented intelligence (AI) is essential. AI is more accurate and efficient at providing insights. The insights sales leaders need to focus their sales teams on achieving their goals. For example, consider a sales forecast. 84% of his sales leaders report moderate to significant improvement in sales forecast accuracy with the help of AI.

Watch it to get a deeper understanding of AI’s best use cases.

Embracing innovation benefits your sales team, too. It has a positive impact on seller performance. The number of sellers achieving the numbers increases, but the decline decreases.

Better use of time

Innovative technology can prioritize which clients and prospects offer the most potential. Technology-enabled territory management is expected to increase sales by 2-7%. Technology can provide real-time insight into key performance metrics. In most cases, these insights are easily accessible from your dashboard. Not only does this provide daily motivation, but it also provides a quick look into the numbers. No more searching through multiple apps and spreadsheets.

deeper customer engagement

Administration and data entry take valuable time away from building relationships with clients. Technology can automate many of these tedious tasks. Tasks such as connecting, transforming, and analyzing data.

Organization-wide collaboration

When teams work in silos, it’s reflected in the quality of customer care and the speed of closing deals. But teams often work with different tools, data, and priorities. Technology can align your organization by providing a transparent, real-time view of your data, insights, goals, and performance.

Better Skills, Better Productivity

Innovative technology increases skill-building opportunities in at least two ways. First, sales leaders spend more time coaching sales reps. A robust solution also lets you see at a glance how your sellers are performing and who needs additional guidance.

do more with less

Adopting cutting-edge technology has proven to be important, but adding more tools is not the answer. close a deal. Not only is it time consuming, but it impacts the quality of data and insights that can be collected from the tool. Quality over quantity is the clear message here. As such, 94% of sales organizations plan to consolidate their tech stack within the next 12 months.

Skilled use of technology brings streamlined processes, coaching, collaboration, and agility. A necessary ingredient for sustainable growth and a happy and productive sales team. Today, only one-third of sales organizations are using innovative tools like AI. However, high-performing organizations are 1.9 times more likely to use AI than low-performing organizations. Which side of the stats do you want to be on?

Innovation drives a predictable and streamlined revenue engine

Reduce your tech stack, empower your sales reps to do more, and set your organization up for agility. Here are four ways you can pave the way to predictable and sustainable revenue growth with an innovative all-in-one solution.

Easily connect, transform, analyze and automate your data. Prioritize go-to-market resources to maximize revenue potential. Put AI-driven insights at your fingertips to enable your team and improve performance. Take the friction out of the sales compensation process.

Now that we’ve explained why, let’s dig into how this innovative approach can be put into action. Get Martin Flemings e-book Achieving Profitability and Predictable Revenue Growth: His 5 Rules for Success.

