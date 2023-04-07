Google Summer of Code Internship 2023 ($6,000 Scholarship)





The Google Summer of Code Internship 2023 is Google’s annual program that awards scholarships to all students who complete their coding program over the summer. The Google Summe of Code pays out his $6000 scholarship to all international applicants who complete free and open source software coding projects over the summer. Imagine how much $6000 would be converted into your currency.

The maximum duration of GSoC is 3 months. The Google Summer Code program is open to all applicants, students, Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD applicants and anyone over the age of 18. If your idea is worthwhile, the company or organization will select a mentor and assign it to you for three months. If you pass, you will be awarded a certificate and certificate. Learn more about the Google Summer of Code Internship 2023 below.

Google Summer of Code Internship 2023 DetailsCompany: GoogleLocation: Online (From Home)Scholarship: $6000Who Can Apply: Anyone from anywhere

GSoC 2023 Benefits Google Summer Code Program is online and can be done from home. A minimum of $3000 and a maximum of $6000 can be won upon successful completion. Finally you can get the certificate from Google. Scholarships are set by country.

Find out about Google Summer of Code monthly scholarships in your country here

Adopted students work under a mentor when ideas and projects are selected. The program does not require travel.

Eligibility Criteria Google’s Summe of Code program is open to all international students. Open to students aged 18 and over, regardless of nationality. College students with bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and Ph.D. How does Google Summe of Code work?

Since you are a contributor and want to work on a project, suggest a project for interested contributors to work on.

May 29: Coding officially begins.

How to apply

To apply for the Google Summer of Code, please visit the official website. Log in with your Gmail account and fill out the online application form.

To apply for GSoC, go here

