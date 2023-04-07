UNG Wins Innovation Award





The University of North Georgia (UNG) was honored with the Atlanta Technology Advisory Group (TAG) Government, Non-Profit and Education Innovative Company of the Year award at a banquet on March 29. Applications for the award focused on his Cottrell Center for Business, Technology & Innovation, and University programs, which are home to Mike Cottrell College of Business.

“We are committed to ensuring that students not only know the theory behind technology and business practices, but also learn to apply that theory in the labs and workspaces of the Cottrell Center for Business, Technology and Cottrell. We are honored to be recognized by the Atlanta TAG for our investment in innovation that reflects the corporate space,” said MCCB Dean Dr. Mary Gowan.

The knowledge economy in the northern region of Georgia faces a shortage of well-trained skilled workers. Companies occupying this premier innovation hub rely on specialized skills such as advanced programming, system design, cyber operations, and technology leadership to remain competitive. Such human capital is expensive to acquire, difficult to maintain, and requires continuous learning opportunities to sustain a currency.

“MCCB has successfully developed a technologically advanced human capital,” said Dr. Russell Teasley, Professor of Management and International Business. “We offer graduate certificates in Cybersecurity, Technology Leadership, Compliance and Ethics, Entrepreneurship and Innovation. These are affordable, tech-savvy, entry-level hires.”

The new MCCB building has increased the number of students majoring in computer science, cybersecurity, information systems, logistics, and finance. Donors and grants fund access to key software such as his McLeod Software for logistics and Bloomberg terminals for finance and analytics students. The Cyber ​​Operations Laboratory, funded by the Department of Defense, enables the use of his NetLab+ in cyber scope.

