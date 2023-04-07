K-12 and Higher Education Institutions Lead Consortium to Drive Innovation and Trust in EdTech





Does your school district or higher education institution use a learning management system (LMS), digital curriculum resources, learning tools, assessment application, badging platform, single sign-on application launcher, or student information system? Then your institution has benefited from two decades of quiet and powerful revolutions in connecting the Edtech ecosystem.

It used to take months to connect these common teaching technology components, ensure they were registered with the right set of users, and properly display student progress and assessment information. time and tens of thousands of dollars. Currently, this integration takes only a few minutes. The result is significant time and cost savings. Most importantly, the focus is on user experience and instructional time, not how to connect products.

How did this progress come about? Hundreds of school districts, higher education institutions, state government agencies, supplier and end-user organizations have come together through a non-profit collaboration known today as the 1EdTech Consortium. In 2006, the consortium had 50 member organizations. About 900 organizations from 28 countries are currently participating.

Shaping EdTech Strategy and Connectivity Active participation establishes an open, trusted and innovative ecosystem while promoting better EdTech for all.

Today, there are over 8000 Edtech products certified by the 1EdTech community as meeting 1EdTech’s standards of quality and reliability. 1EdTechs technical interoperability standards such as Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI), Common Cartridge, OneRoster, Question and Test Interoperability (QTI), Caliper Analytics, Competencies and Academic Standards Exchange (CASE), Open Badges, and Comprehensive Learner Record are It’s almost everywhere. at Edtech.

The best way to join this revolution is to join the 1EdTech movement called TrustEd Apps. Making the Technology Ecosystem Work for the Needs of Faculty and Students Future-leading school districts and higher education institutions see 1EdTech collaboration as a core part of their transformation strategies. Active participation establishes an open, trusted and innovative ecosystem while promoting better educational technology for all.

members make a difference

1EdTech is the world’s leading organization, today roughly the size of the famous World Wide Web Consortium, and growing at an accelerating rate. But how 1EdTech got to this scale might surprise you. Yes, 1EdTech is known for its world-class technical work, but the secret sauce lies in leadership, partnership and collaboration among its members. Each type of member has its own workspace to discuss priorities, but members of all types come together to share and build trust through a common goal of improving the lives of faculty and learners. doing. It is from this leadership that such growth and profits have been achieved. The 1EdTech community is working every day to develop usable connectivity that will drive change for decades to come.

Today, the 1EdTech community is focused on enabling four key strategies that will have a major impact now and in the future.

Recommended Resources By leveraging the latest advances in standards-based student data privacy and connectivity, we ensure all institutions, regardless of size or resources, have a trusted and responsive digital ecosystem. By enabling a selection of digital learning products that can be configured to each student’s needs, we enable a wide range of strategies for personalized, student-centered learning and pathways. It will revolutionize the way educational institutions recognize outcomes, empowering learners to tell stories of their learning journeys and connect them to better opportunities. Significantly reduce the costs associated with enabling a data-rich Edtech ecosystem, enabling learners, faculty, and administrators to access and analyze data in time to improve learner success. help.Join academic and technology leaders

Our community thrives on getting together and we have about 500 workgroup meetings a year. But the best place to collaborate is in person at Learning Impact’s annual event in Anaheim, CA, June 5-8. You don’t have to be a member to participate. This year, we dive deep into the impact of AI in education, the state of personalized learning, best practices in adopting digital microcredentials, getting data to the right people at the right time, and more. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.edsurge.com/news/2023-04-07-k-12-and-higher-ed-institutions-lead-consortium-to-advance-edtech-innovation-and-trust The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related