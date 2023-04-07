Financial Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Market





DUBLIN, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Financial and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report by Service, Company Size, Vertical, Region and Segment Forecast, 2023-2030 The report has been added to the ResearchAndMarkets.com service.

The global financial and accounting business process outsourcing market size is expected to reach 110.74 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Innovation, global competition, and new technologies are the major driving forces behind the expansion and growth of the finance and accounting business process outsourcing (BPO) industry. Technologies such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA) that have emerged in the last few years are impacting the BPO industry.

With its speed, efficiency and ability to reduce costs, RPA is gradually penetrating every industry and every type of business process. Robotic process automation is also emerging as the fastest growing trend in Finance and Accounting BPO, especially in Control, offering high value creation with fast time to value and significant cost savings. I’m here. These developments will further drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In the past, the customer service industry relied entirely on interactive voice response (IVR) and websites to route calls to the right person. However, now that most of the population has at least one social media account, there is a big shift in consumer behavior. Browsing social media recently became the third most popular online activity. Businesses recognize the importance of social media in providing consumer data and feedback that can enhance a company’s ability to analyze pressing trends and innovate.

Companies are actively investing in real-time customer engagement rather than call center software programs. This allows us to gain direct product insight and turn concerns into new solutions and products that address future challenges. This shift in customer management is seen as a great opportunity for financial and accounting business process outsourcing service providers.

Leading vendors such as Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys Ltd, and TCS are increasingly embracing AI and blockchain technology to offer differentiated products to their customers. Favorable initiatives of the government are also paving the way for the growth of the overall outsourcing market in India.

For example, in May 2020, the Government of India under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launched the MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) portal aimed at promoting innovation, startups and intellectual property development. . Similarly, in the Philippines, reduced labor costs, competitive IT infrastructure, highly educated and skilled workforce, and favorable tax regime are factors driving the growth of the finance and accounting (F&A) business process outsourcing (BPO) industry. is part of

Financial and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Market Report Highlights

The record-to-payment segment is expected to observe a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. Many providers, such as Accenture and KPMG, have built Centers of Excellence (CoEs) to advance their R2R process expertise. These service providers are also building technology partnerships to gain access to tools beyond common ledgers and perceptions. For example, the large enterprise segment of reporting solutions and wealth management solutions is expected to observe his CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Large companies are adopting new business strategies to reach a huge number of buyers and maintain their position in the finance and accounting BPO market. The IT and telecommunications segment is expected to observe a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Finance and accounting outsourcing is used by telecom companies around the world to reduce their overall capital expenditures (CAPEX). F&A outsourcing solutions develop flexible strategies to help telecom companies optimize current investments, manage cost pressures, acquire and retain more customers, and access expert resources. helps. This is due to the increasing adoption of cloud-enabled and digitally related services that require frequent assistance and maintenance for business operations.

Key attributes:

Report AttributeDetailsNo. Pages130Forecast Period 2022 – 20302022 Estimated Market Value (USD)$56.42 BillionForecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$110.74 BillionCompound Annual Growth Rate9.1%Regions CoveredGlobal

Main topics:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Financial Accounting Business Process Outsourcing: An Industry Perspective

Chapter 4 Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing: Service Segment Analysis 4.1 Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Market Share by Service, 2022 and 2030 4.2 Order to Cash 4.3 Procurement to Payment 4.4 Record to Report 4.5 Source-to-Pay4.6 Multi processing

Chapter 5 Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing: Company Size Segment Analysis 5.1 Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Market Share by Company Size, 2022 and 2030 5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) 5.3 Large Enterprises

Chapter 6 Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing: Vertical Segment Analysis 6.1 Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Market Share by Vertical, 2022 and 20306.2.8 Media & Entertainment 6.9 Retail 6.10 Others

Chapter 7 Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing: Regional Segment Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Environment

companies mentioned

AccentureInfosys Limited (Infosys BPM)HCL Technologies LimitedWipro LimitedCapgeminiSutherlandIBM CorporationTata Consultancy Services LimitedGenpacFiserv, Inc.

