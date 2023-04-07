Opinion: Are iBuyers Dead? – Real Trends





Some iBuyers are trying to reinvent themselves, but without making fundamental changes to their model, success will be difficult.

One of the trends of the last few years is iBuying. Companies called iBuyers give sellers so-called instant offers to buy homes. Not only will iBuyer receive your cash quickly, but they will also take care of any necessary repairs.

Some iBuyers had early success. Promises of quick cash without the hassle of repairs or dealing with real estate agents, and quick closings appealed to sellers. In 2019, Opendoor said it buys and sells 3,000 homes each month.

iBuyers are overloaded with inventory

In late 2021 and early 2022, the market began to shift, sales slowed, and iBuyers struggled with inventory they bought but weren’t able to sell immediately. To be profitable, the iBuyers model requires quick and frequent sales. As the market has changed, this has become more difficult to achieve.

Zillow is closing its iBuying division, Zillow Offers, in late 2021. By late 2022, Redfin Now also stopped his iBuying. Meanwhile, Opendoor has suffered huge losses since his late 2022 and continues to sell inventory in 2023.

Another challenge iBuyers began to face was dealing with flawed algorithms that suggested inaccurate sales offers. iBuyers lacked experience navigating a changing market, overpaying for homes and not having enough margin to withstand the inevitable losses that would arise when the market changed.

Many also underestimated how long it would take to coordinate repairs with contractors and how much the actual cost would differ from initial estimates. Essentially, iBuyers overpromised what they could reasonably offer. iBuyers are beginning to realize that in markets where sellers are strong they may only need to make limited repairs, but in down markets where buyers have more influence, more repairs are needed.

iBuyers forgot the importance of human interaction

Most importantly, iBuyers neglected an important aspect of real estate sales: human interaction. Buying and selling a home is an emotional process for many people. Often there are questions that require knowledgeable humans who can provide answers and advice, help interpret the data, and provide points that the data does not reveal.

Some iBuyers are looking to align their business in a different direction. Zillow partnered with Opendoor to give sellers cash offers and her Zestimate on what a home on the traditional market would entail. Zillow, Redfin and others are refocusing on rentals.

To survive, iBuyers have to make significant changes to their models, including using accurate algorithms. They should adjust their offer price to incorporate potential market risk and increase the margin to cover potential losses. Most importantly, it should at least offer the option of touching the human element combined with high tech. Of course, if they do, they won’t be iBuyers as we know them now.

Nick Ron is CEO of House Buyers of America.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of RealTrends Editorial Board and its owners.

To contact the author of this article: Nick Ron (nron@housebuyersofamerica.com)

To contact the editor responsible for this article: Tracey Velt at tracey@hwmedia.com

