Need a safer browser than Tor? Check out Malvad

The number of web browsers on your system is increasing every day. Most of the time I stick with one or two browsers (Firefox and Sidekick at the moment), but occasionally add a third one (now he’s Mullvad).

For those of you who haven’t heard of the Mullvad Browser yet (probably most of you), it’s a rebuild of the Firefox browser, available for Linux, MacOS, and Windows, that allows you to fingerprint your browser. Enhance your online privacy and security by reducing

What is browser fingerprinting? It is a method of identifying you by collecting data about your online activities. These fingerprints can be used to partially or fully identify users and devices even when cookies are turned off.

you read that right. Even if her browser’s cookie feature is completely disabled, a third party may still be able to identify you with your fingerprint.

How does Mullvad prevent such behavior? It masks your metadata to block websites from creating your fingerprint. Mullvad also blocks third-party cookies and trackers and adds only minimal plugins (such as uBlock Origin for ad blocking) to further reduce fingerprints. You can, but if you want something out of the box (and want to keep your privacy strong), this browser might be for you.

But given that Tor not only prevents tracking and blocks other security threats, but also uses the Onion Network to provide complete anonymity, why not use Tor? The main reason people don’t use Tor is that it’s a little more complicated than standard browsers.

That’s why Mullvad looks so appealing. However, Mullvad doesn’t include a built-in VPN, so it doesn’t come close to the level of anonymity you get with Tor. and ran a quick test. The test results were somewhat confusing. On the first run, IPv6 addresses were detected correctly, but IPv4 addresses were not detected. On the second run it was reversed. However, it detected both my location and my ISP. I’m not sure why these two tests gave different results, but I can see that using Tor, both the IPv4/6 address and location are completely hidden.

To get that level of anonymity with Mullvad, you’ll also need to use a VPN.You can either pay a Mullvad VPN subscription fee or use one of our recommended VPN services. Mullvad VPN does not have a free tier, but it is reasonably priced at just over $5.00 USD per month. Even with that warning, private mode is enabled by default, first party isolation (to prevent cookies) is enabled, and no telemetry data is collected.

In short, the Mullvad browser does a great job of significantly reducing browser fingerprinting without changing a single configuration. As such, Mullvad is a great option if you want extra security without complicated setups or adding third-party extensions.

However, if you are also looking to add anonymity to the mix, you should either install and use a VPN or opt to use Tor Browser instead.Use any VPN service of your choice Please note that Mullvad Browser is not a scheme to get users to buy a VPN because they can.

Who is Mullvad Browser for?

Mullvad Browser is for those who want to browse safely with dramatically reduced browser fingerprinting without changing their current browser configuration or installing third party extensions. Note, however, that DNS over HTTPS is not enabled by default.

This is a strange oversight. However, when I click the Mullvad extension button,[続きを読む]A button will appear with instructions for enabling DNS over HTTPS, a method for encrypting search queries and other activities. It’s strange that a browser that promises increased security leaves it out.

By default neither DNS over HTTPS nor VPN is enabled.

The same menu shows that I am not using Mullvad which refers to a VPN service. These two bits together make it clear that Mullvad is somewhere between a standard browser (such as Firefox or Chrome) and a Tor browser.

If you want serious security, privacy, and anonymity, Tor Browser is for you. If you don’t have to deal with the complexity and slowness of Tor Browser and want a little more privacy than the typical out-of-the-box browser, Mullvad Browser is for you. Think of Mullvad as a stepping stone to Tor Browser.

Having said that, when using a web browser for any kind of online activity, browser privacy and security are at the top of the list of concerns, so everyone should consider a browser like Mullvad. I have.

