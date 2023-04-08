Amazon Kids Tablet On Sale For $60: Amazon Sale April 2023





Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids

Echo Show 5 Kids sits on a nightstand, table, or desk to add the power of Alexa to your child’s space. You can also ask Alexa to help you with your homework, call your approved contacts, or even listen to your bedtime stories. Kids can watch their favorite shows and videos on the 5.5 inch screen. If you have other Alexa devices in your home, you can use another device to “drop in” on the Echo Show 5 Kids and act as an intercom system. This is the lowest price of any Echo Show 5 Kids, so at just $40 it’s well worth it.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet (16GB)

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet (16GB)

The Fire 7 Kids Tablet is the smallest screen and most affordable in the Fire Kids Tablet lineup. Designed for children ages 3 to 7, it comes in a durable case that includes a kickstand to hold the device while playing. With up to 10 hours of battery life, the tablet is perfect for traveling in the car or plane. Selling for just under $60, it’s a great value for a kid’s tablet.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet (32GB)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet (32GB)

With a larger screen, the Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet features an 8-inch HD screen perfect for streaming videos and movies. Download episodes and movies to your device’s 32 GB of storage to watch on the go. The device offers up to 13 hours of battery and has a faster internal processor compared to the Fire 7 Kids Tablet. For kids ages 6 to 12, the Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet Pro is also available and costs $99.99, just $10 more.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet (32GB)

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet (32GB)

The largest Fire Kids tablet option, the 10-inch Fire HD 10 Kids tablet, sells for the highest price, just under $140. With up to 12 hours of battery life, it’s ready for road trips and airport trips, whether you need entertainment on the go. The Fire HD 10 Kids tablet is for ages 3 to 7, while the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet also he sells for $139.99 and is recommended for ages 6 to 12.

