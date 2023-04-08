Google announces end of life for multiple Nest products.What you need to know





On Friday, Google announced through a blog post that it will end support for some home products such as Nest Secure, Dropcam and Works. Here’s what it means to you if you own one.

Nest Secure refers to Google’s alarm system, which includes Nest Guard, Nest Detect, and Nest Tag, and works with the Nest app. The system was launched in his 2017 and just three years later he retired in October 2020.

After April 8, 2024, Nest Secure will no longer be supported and will no longer be accessible through the app. Until then, users can continue to use all current features, but Google encourages users to switch to another system in the meantime.

To ensure a smooth transition, Google is offering current users $200 to spend on the Google Store or a special offer for ADT’s self-setup system worth up to $485, according to the blog post. increase.

Google Nest’s Wi-Fi-enabled video streaming camera, Dropcam, was launched by Google nearly a decade ago and has been around for far longer. Google shares that early hardware is hard to keep up with, and as a result will stop supporting it on April 8, 2024.

Dropcam will work until then, but after that date users will not be able to use the camera as it will no longer work and will not be accessible from the app. If users want to keep their video history, Google recommends downloading by that date.

Google is using this opportunity to promote Nest Cam instead. Google Nest Aware subscribers get a new indoor wired Google Nest Cam for free. Another Dropcam user can buy the same Google Nest Cam with his 50% discount.

Finally, Google is also retiring Works with Nest, the program that connects third-party products to Nest products, on September 29, 2023. After that date, the connections will stop working and users will not be able to access them. Google.

In the coming months, Google says it will share a script editor for users to create advanced home automation with new features.

