TRISH seeks proposals for data transfer technology for space health





Baylor College of Medicine’s Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH), in collaboration with consortium partners Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Caltech, to develop a health and research data management platform for spacefaring humans. announced today that it is seeking proposals for

On Earth, a person’s medical history and data is often not seamlessly transferred between medical institutions and providers, so granting providers access to medical history as soon as a person walks into a hospital. very few. TRISH solicitations anticipate the same problem beyond the surface of the Earth as civilian space exploration increases, and seek ways to address this problem in space.

Selected companies or groups will develop robust, scalable and interoperable platforms that can be used on various spacecraft. This will enable ease of use and access to spaceflight participant data by physicians, researchers, and individuals themselves on Earth. This call for proposals works in conjunction with the TRISH EXPAND program.

TRISH needs a health and research data management system to track and serve astronaut patients at each stage of their journey, said James Hury, deputy director and chief innovation officer at TRISH. increase. On Earth, these systems are bound by a billing process. Space requires incredible flexibility, in addition to having all the health, research, and spaceflight environmental data collected during each mission at your fingertips.

The vision of this platform is to bring medical information, biomedical research, environmental data, and mission-related data to:

Ingestible: Aggregate and manage multiple data types and formats from multiple sources. Accessibility: Spaceflight participants, medical personnel, researchers, and possibly artificial intelligence are always available.

Persistent: Track the journey of spaceflight participants as they experience one or more spaceships manufactured and operated by various companies and governments. The selected proposals will develop primarily software-based semi-autonomous platforms that intelligently ingest, manage, and move biomedical data. Collected for research and clinical purposes, allowing spaceflight participants to track data to the spaceflight locations visited. The ability of spaceflight participants to accompany their biomedical data during spaceflights is important to the goals of future autonomous medical systems. This feature allows continuity across missions or missions to document how astronauts adapt or maladapt to new and different extreme environments. Importantly, this data contributes to the evidence base and is used to predict whether there is an increased likelihood of undesirable performance or health outcomes that should be mitigated across missions.

Dr. Jennifer Fogarty, Chief Scientific Officer of TRISH, said TRISH’s goals with this solicitation focus on an important step in the development of spacecraft-independent autonomous medical systems. Identifying and testing software-based functionality that can receive, manage, and disseminate biomedical information to a variety of individual users, clinicians, and researchers.This step builds the closed-loop system needed for deep-space exploration. is the basis for We need to find and test solutions that help build biomedical evidence bases and train artificial intelligence-enabled decision support tools while enabling systems focused on spaceflight crew autonomy.

Recruitment is available online. Full proposals submitted through the TRISH Grant Research Integrated Dashboard (GRID) are due by May 10, 2023. Register for the pre-proposal webinar here.

Accepted proposals will be announced in July 2023.

Supported by the NASA Human Research Program, TRISH is an applied space health research catalyst that funds disruptive, high-impact scientific research and technology to prepare astronauts for deep space exploration. Sign up for our monthly newsletter to learn more about TRISH and its future funding opportunities.

