Track Your Every Move — How to Delete Apple and Google Location Data





It’s no longer a secret. Almost everything you do online is tracked or recorded and used to learn more about you.

Many of your data points end up on spooky people search sites. You will be shocked to find out full names, addresses, relatives, phone numbers and more. Here is a list of sites where you can opt out of this invasion of privacy.

On your phone, apps may be monitoring and reporting more than you think. Take back control in just a few minutes with settings.

Navigation apps use your phone’s GPS location to pinpoint your exact location. Every time you move somewhere, that location is saved in your profile. Prepare to be shocked by what Apple and Google know about your wanderings.

Google saves where you were

You might think that the maps app is tracking you, but have you ever looked back and wondered if all this tracking really is happening?

If you’ve used Google Maps for years, you probably have an amazing amount of information about places you’ve been. check it out:

Once logged in, click on your profile picture,[Google アカウントの管理]Choose. Or go to your Google account page. on the left,[データとプライバシー]Click.[履歴の設定]and,[ロケーション履歴]Click.at the bottom[履歴の管理]Click.

You’ll see a map with details about your home, work, trips, and more that you’ve saved. You can search up to a year or a specific date in the timeline box in the upper left corner.

Kim Komando

Sound like a tech pro even if you aren’t! Award-winning and popular host Kim Commando is your secret weapon. Listen to over 425 radio stations and get podcasts. And join the more than 400,000 people who receive his free 5-minute email newsletter every day.

For fun, pick a date from a few years back. If a trip has been recorded, you will see a blue bar. Click on the date to see all the places we’ve been, down to the time and distance traveled. If your photos are synced to your account, you can see photos taken at your destination, at home, or wherever you went during the day. You can disable it.

Phone users can stop Apple or Google in their tracks by turning off location in settings. Stop Google on the Shutterstock track.

Maybe you enjoyed walking down memory lane. Or maybe it gave you the creeps. You can adjust your settings to prevent Google from tracking all your trips.

Return to your Google Account page. on the left,[データとプライバシー]Click.[履歴の設定]and,[ロケーション履歴]Choose.[オフにする]Click.

Note: Google saves your destinations even if you don’t use certain Google services. In other words, you don’t even have to activate Maps as long as you allow it to send your location.

Turning this off stops future tracking but keeps a copy of your history.

To permanently delete Location History data,[自動削除]Click Options. You can choose to automatically delete data older than 3 months, data older than 18 months, or data older than 36 months. Anything older than that can be removed manually.

If you turn off tracking, Google warns that you may not see history- and travel-based recommendations, such as making your commute easier. Your location may be saved when you use other Google services.

Apple Maps is watching you

Like Google, your recent destinations are saved in the Apple Maps app so you can easily find them later. Favorites may store locations such as your home, work, or favorite coffee shop.

If you want a clean slate, get an iPhone or iPad.

(It takes longer because you have to do each entry individually from your phone. Pro Tip: It’s faster on a Mac connected to the same Apple ID. See below for more info.) .)

Open Apple Maps.[最近]Scroll down until you see the section.[削除]Swipe left on the route you want to remove from Apple Maps until[削除]Tap. Swipe left on the favorite place you want to remove, tap[削除]Tap.

Don’t have time? Here’s how to run a job on Mac.

Open the Apple Maps app.in the sidebar[Recents]Scroll down to[Recents]is under[Clear Recents]Click. Do you want to remove a favorite place? Cmd-click a place (in the sidebar below Favorites) and click[お気に入りから削除]Choose.

Your location is used for everything on your iPhone, including Find My. I keep doing this because I want to track my phone if I lose it.

However, if you prefer, you can stop sharing your location with all apps and services. This includes Apple Maps.

[設定]>[プライバシー]>[位置情報サービス]Go to. Turn off location sharing.

