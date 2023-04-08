Google to add AI-powered chat to its search engine, CEO says





Kenny Polcari, Chief Market Strategist at SlateStone Wealth, discusses when the Fed can cut rates and whether it’s too early to invest in AI at Varney & Co.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told The Wall Street Journal that the search engine will add artificial intelligence (AI) features that will allow chat features to interact with users in a more conversational and human-like way. said it plans to strengthen

Google’s focus on building AI capabilities into its search tools signals the tech firm’s commitment to competing with companies such as Microsoft-backed OpenAI and its chatbot ChatGPT. CEO Sundar Pichai said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Despite the fact that Google’s search business accounts for more than half of the company’s revenue, Pichai dismissed the idea that chatbots pose a threat to the business. Adding AI to Google Search will allow the tool to serve a wider range of search queries, he said.

“If anything, there is more room for opportunity than before,” Pichai told the WSJ.

A smartphone screen shows the Google logo, with a page for a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool called Bard in the background. | | Getty Images

Microsoft recently released an enhanced version of its Bing search engine powered by ChatGPT, first introduced by tech research firm OpenAI. ChatGPT launch demonstrates ability of AI-powered bots to answer questions and generate human-like text including emails, summaries, essays, summaries, reports, computer code and even creative sentences It made waves across the tech world.

According to a Microsoft blog post, Bing surpassed 100 million daily active users in March thanks to its generative AI capabilities. Microsoft is also incorporating chatbot technology into the Edge browser.

Pichai said he welcomes competition from other companies. Google launched its own AI chatbot, Bard, for a limited group of “trusted testers” this year before fully rolling it out in March. He said that Bard “aims to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large-scale language models” and “uses information from the Web to bring fresh, quality We provide a high level of response,” he said.

The AI ​​boom comes at a time when several tech companies, including Google, are taking cost-cutting measures.

Google recently announced it would lay off 12,000 employees in January and cut some employee perks, including spending on fitness classes and equipment, including company-issued laptops, according to CNBC and WSJ reports. bottom.

