NUWC Division Newports Chief Technology Officer Wins 2023 Providence Business News Awards > Naval Sea Systems Command > Saved News Module





Newport, Rhode Island –

Dr. Jason Gomez, chief technology officer for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division in Newport, recently received the 2023 Providence Business News C Suite Award in the Government sector. Community pioneers, role models and leaders.

Based in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, Gomez has been with Division Newport since 1992. As Chief Technology Officer, he is responsible for fostering a culture of innovation that leads to new technology developments and fostering strategic collaborations with industry and academic partners. He advocates for programs that develop the science and technology workforce of the future, ensuring the rapid transfer of developed research and technology to Navy fleet capabilities.

He directed the Newport Division’s basic and applied research efforts on how to enhance the U.S. Navy’s undersea warfare capabilities, and trained more than 600 Newport Division scientists and engineers to meet the needs of current fleet capabilities. “His efforts to connect sailors and engineers directly allow both communities to see how their individual technologies fit into a larger combat capability,” the award said. says.

In a recent interview, Gomez said, “I have been very lucky to work across the entire technology development cycle, from basic and applied research, through prototyping and demonstrations, to fleet deployment and transition to acquisition. “As Chief Technology Officer of Newport, NUWC Division, I want to leverage all of this experience to focus our researchers’ efforts on solving fleet needs and providing viable technology solutions. Newport, the NUWC division, has provided breakthrough technology to sailors for over 150 years, and I am shaping our workforce to maintain that level of excellence for the next 150 years. We want to help guide and guide.”

Under Gomez’ leadership of the Technology Partnerships Office, Division Newport currently has approximately 70 formal joint research and development agreements with industry and external partners, and 40 educational partnership agreements with schools and colleges. These agreements will expand the research base for subsea technologies and tap into external expertise, potentially leading to dual-use technologies that help grow the blue economy.

Gomez will also work with Division Newport’s Northeast Tech Bridge within the Technical Partnerships Office to connect innovative industries to Navy technology developers to accelerate the transition process. Division Newport utilizes its technology bridge to partner with the University of Rhode Island Research Foundation to provide local industry with access to his Division Newport experts and testing facilities, and to provide engineers with local industry manufacturing and innovative We provide access to commercial technology.

“Throughout my career, I have been very lucky to have colleagues who have taken the time to teach me or provide me with the opportunity to learn on my own,” said Gomez. “We have tried to provide the same learning environment for young engineers. It is great to see young scientists and engineers grow into leaders in their chosen paths.”

Gomez holds a BS in Aerospace Engineering from Syracuse University and an MS and Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Rhode Island.

Gomez will be recognized at the Providence Business News Awards Ceremony on April 20. For award details, please visit https://pbn.com/event/2023-c-suite-awards-program/.

For retirement ceremony, please visit https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Media/News/Article-View/Article/3348066/technical-directors-passion-to-nuwc-division-newports-mission-highlighted- . Durin/

NUWC Newport is the nation’s oldest war center, tracing its legacy to a naval torpedo station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. His NUWC Newport, commanded by Captain Chad Hennings, maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida and Andros Island. Bahamas islands, Seneca Lake and Fishers Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.

NUWC Newport is one of Rhode Island's 20 largest employers, employing a diverse, highly trained, educated and skilled workforce.

