March Advertising Update: See what’s changing for Google, Meta, TikTok and more





The past month has seen advertising updates from all major players, from Metas’ generated AI ads to Google’s attempt to reduce confusion. This is what it means for advertisers.

Player: Google

Google has released Ads Editor version 2.3 with a new layout and product-level reporting. The Ads Editor update has 12 new features and a new layout aimed at increasing engagement. Reports are particularly beneficial for both Google and advertisers.

who cares? Anyone who advertises on Google.

Google has pushed new ways to drive travel conversions through P-MAX and new travel features in Search. These updates streamline advertising across the platform, helping advertisers and users alike. Ads can be automatically pushed to Google Maps, Search, YouTube and Hotel Ads. Additionally, Google has introduced a price guarantee for flights. This means that people who haven’t yet viewed flights on Google may get started.

Helpful Tip: How to create more effective P-MAX campaigns.

who cares? Hotel, travel and tourism business.

Google has released a number of tools to clean up your feed, including the Ads Transparency Center and the Authors and Viewpoints section of search results. Additionally, advertisers are testing verification badges to increase user trust. However, verified merchants can add even more clutter to Google’s feed. Watch how these changes affect advertisers directly (by changing the way they display ads) and indirectly (by changing the search experience).

who cares? Anyone who advertises or may advertise on Google.

YouTube has removed overlay ads. These ads appeared on desktop only and confused viewers. Other ads still exist, although YouTube has not yet replaced them with similar ad types.

who cares? If you’re already advertising on YouTube, you know this has happened, but you don’t need to do anything. If you were using overlay ads, consider replacing them with another option.

Player: Meta

Instagram has launched reminder ads. Will more ad types make the ad business bigger? That’s what Instagram is trying to find out. Self-selection can be low because customers choose to see these ads. But those who opt in are more likely to become engaged customers.

who cares? Anyone who wants to host an event on Instagram. Beauty and fashion businesses in particular have an opportunity here.

Meta introduced call-to-action buttons within image and video ads, as well as interaction measurement tools. This button takes customers interested in your featured product directly to the point of sale to drive conversions.

who cares? This is another handy update for beauty and fashion retailers.

Meta is launching a generative AI advertising tool. AI advertising tools make ad production faster and cheaper. Consumers and advertisers already don’t have much trust in Meta, so its advertising solutions may need to win clients.

who cares? All who advertise or may advertise on Metaso.

Player: Tik Tok

TikTok introduced Effects House Branded Effects. The name is a mouthful, but the merchandise is worth a visit. Brands will now be able to sponsor their own AR effects and filters to drive user engagement with their ads. Microsoft used this resource to promote their brand with an element of nostalgia, while Daft Punk tried it as a fun way to drive fan engagement. Filters can greatly increase user interest.

who cares? A brand willing to take creative risks.

Player: Microsoft

More ads for Bings chatbot. According to Microsoft forecasts, Microsoft only accounted for only 5.3% of total US search advertising revenue. But these changes can rock your search.

who cares? With Google likely to make a similar move, brands and retailers will need to pay attention to how Bing incorporates advertising into chatbot-based searches. , not worth advertising here.

LinkedIn extends generative AI assistance to recruitment ads. This is also a safer place to check your GPT-4 advertising capabilities without risking losing conversions.

who cares? Mainly hiring managers and HR personnel. But you should also pay attention to the advertising potential of GPT-4.

Player: Pinterest

Pinterest has made Shuffle available for purchase. Users can see brands, prices, product information, and similar items as part of a larger drive to make everything on Pinterest shoppable.

who cares? Fashion and beauty retailer.

Player: Uber

Uber expands out-of-home (OOH) advertising. This self-service platform is aimed at small businesses interested in cartop advertising for specific zip codes and times. OOH ads can be integrated with in-app discounts, making them more actionable than regular OOH ads for him.

who cares? A person who advertises a product or service. Especially if the product is region-specific.

Player: Best Buy

Best Buy launched its own advertising platform. Adding Best Buy to your retail media mix can increase your online and in-store sales.

who cares? home appliance company. Other retailers should also pay attention to Best Buy. That’s because the retail media network could erode the ad sales of rival networks.

