



As a child, Melanie Coathup loved solving puzzles and had a keen interest in science. She is currently an internationally recognized biomedical her engineer.She Coatup is one of the highest professional achievements given to her engineers in medical and biomedical engineering research in the United States. Inducted as an AIMBE Fellow at her College.

As director of UCF’s Biionix Cluster and a professor of medicine, Coathups works to rebuild and repair bone tissue lost due to aging, cancer treatments, degenerative diseases such as osteoporosis, or exposure to environments such as space. Focuses on innovation in orthopedics developing new techniques and treatments for. trajectory.

The fact that my research has been recognized by AIMBE is so amazing that I cannot express it in words. I am ecstatic, excited and inspired for the future,” she says. Experience. It has been a great pleasure working with my wonderful postdocs and students over the years to create this body of research.

Coathup was selected by her peers and members of the Fellow College for pioneering research in the development of orthopedic biomaterials and for providing international leadership in translational medicine. She was honored as one of her 140 enrollees in the 2023 College of Fellows class at her official entrance ceremony in Arlington, Virginia on March 27.

AIMBE Fellows represent the top 2% of medical and biological engineers who have made outstanding contributions to engineering and medicine through research, practice, or teaching. Three are Nobel laureates and 11 have won the Presidential Award for Science, Technology and Innovation.

Griff Parks, Vice Chancellor and Principal of the Burnett School of Biomedical Sciences, congratulated Coathup on his appointment.

The award highlights both the excellent ongoing research in her lab and her long-term commitment to training the next generation of biomedical scientists in fields that have the greatest impact on human health. increase.

Coathups’ research has led to the development of new implant designs to replace bone lost to cancer and a new class of synthetic bone materials that help regenerate tissue for faster recovery in patients with skeletal damage. I was.

Medicine has always had a deep fascination for me, she says. One of my earliest memories of her as a child was of trying (and failing) to learn by reading science books and reading entire medical dictionaries.

Through the Biionix Cluster, Coathup leads a multidisciplinary team of researchers working to develop innovative materials, processes and interfaces for advanced medical implants, tissue regeneration, prostheses and other future high-tech products I’m here.

Prior to joining UCF, he was a professor and researcher at the Institute of Orthopedic and Musculoskeletal Sciences at University College London, where he was director of the Center for Cell and Tissue Research. UK-born, Dr. Coathup furthered his knowledge with his PhD after completing an undergraduate course in Medical Cell Biology at the University of Liverpool, UK. Orthopedic implant fixation. A first-generation alumnus, she is passionate about encouraging and inspiring future generations of scientists, especially young women, and previously she was honored by her UCF during Women’s History Month in March 2019. Awarded.

Three weeks ago, I learned that a six-year-old girl named Lily from Wales, who was studying me for a class project, didn’t believe I was a doctor working in STEM, says Coathup. . This is because she was a girl. She told her teacher that she could not become a doctor because she had made a mistake. Lily and all young girls, know that you can do it. If you dream, follow your beliefs, your passion, your heart, and work hard, you can achieve anything. We look forward to celebrating your future success.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ucf.edu/news/ucf-bone-researcher-receives-national-recognition/

