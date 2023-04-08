Conversational AI Coming to Google Search, But Not Immediately





Google CEO Sundar Pichai has confirmed that the company will revamp its core search engine to incorporate a chat-based AI model, but has not given a timeline.

Pichai told The Wall Street Journal(Opens in a new window): “Can users ask Google questions or interact with LLMs? [large language models] In the context of your search? absolutely. “

ChatGPT and Microsoft Bing are already live, so new experiences are likely to debut in months instead of years. Google released its own AI chatbot Bard to the public in late March for beta testing, but as Google says, it’s a waitlist-only “early experiment.”

Bard is an independent website separate from the core Google search engine, but includes links to Mothership for fact-checking and additional information. Pichai said Google is currently improving the product and should prepare the infrastructure for a future public rollout.

Given the enormous computational power consumed by large language models such as Bard, ChatGPT and Bing, especially at Google’s scale (85% of global search volume compared to Bing’s 9%) (Opens in a new window)), migration is costly). Pichai said his two AI teams at the company — Google Brain and DeepMind — will work together to ease the load.

“Some of these efforts will be more compute-intensive, so we expect more and stronger collaboration, so it makes sense to do it together at scale,” said Pichai. says Mr. Google also plans to cut 12,000 jobs this year, or 6% of his workforce.

In comparing Bard, ChatGPT, and Bing, the main difference is how users access them. Bing is already integrated into Google’s published search engine, so it offers the closest model to what Google might start with. When users first visit the page, they are asked to first interact with the chatbot on the home screen and then scroll down for the traditional link-based experience.

The Bing.com homepage displays a chatbot prompt at the top. (Credit: Bing)

When asked how Google would integrate Bard into its flagship search engine, Google said: All of these aim to replace a list of links with a concise answer that summarizes the information found within those links.

“Ultimately, how Google integrates Bard into its main search engine will depend on many factors, including Bard’s capabilities, user needs, and the competitive environment,” Bard said.

Google Bard answers questions about the future search experience. (Credit: Bard/Emily Dreibelbis)

Regardless of user experience, with Google being the world’s largest search engine, ethical questions can arise about the potential for AI to spread misinformation. Earlier this month, Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak, and other tech giants issued a letter calling for a six-month moratorium on a more powerful than GPT-4 AI system created by ChatGPT’s parent company, OpenAI. , AI ethicists say the approach is short. appear.

A pause in AI development seems unlikely. Instead, Pichai suggests that broader integration of AI is on the horizon. He says small-scale AI models will become increasingly democratized, helping businesses and individuals design and run their own algorithms on personal devices. “There are many different options,” he says. “Technology will become more accessible than people expect.”

