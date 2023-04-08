Govs Biz Plan Contest finalists offer innovations in health, AI, and the environment.Around the area





Twenty-six entries representing areas such as healthcare, cleantech, education, software, and product and service innovation will compete in the finalist round of the 20th Annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest.

Contestants were selected after two rounds of judging in a competition organized by the Wisconsin Technical Council and its sponsors and volunteers.

Tech Council Chairman Gary Frings said the young companies making progress in this year’s competition are examples of innovation across Wisconsin’s diverse industries.

Advanced manufacturing ideas include agricultural automation spray products for specialty crops. Methods to precisely place carbon nanotube arrays across commercial wafers and substrates. A patented flow battery chemistry that is safe, sustainable and affordable for grid energy storage technology. A biogas methane purification system that produces renewable natural gas. Finite element analysis load measuring device; converts zebra and quagga mussels into calcium carbonate. A non-contact sensor that collects video in a sanitary sewer system to produce real-time flow and water quality data.

Plans linked to business services include divorce mediation services for dual-income couples and a real estate agent/broker network to include client-related benefits. A two-sided early career platform that helps employers improve early talent recruitment. A technology-enabled, immersive storytelling platform for public attractions. A work-on-demand platform designed to connect foodservice and hospitality workers with local restaurants and businesses. A leading running specialty store with an integrated mobile technology approach.

Information technology plans include tools that help lobbyists deliver better, more collaborative advocacy efforts. intuitive visual aids to guide difficult discussions about treatment decisions; cloud-based SaaS platforms that use artificial intelligence and machine learning to empower contractors to leverage a variety of data sets; Software that enables students and aspiring professionals to explore a variety of her STEM careers. Behavioral predictive analysis of video surveillance streams in retail environments. A web application that helps managers and employees build genuine relationships without fear of unintentionally offending their colleagues.

The life science plan includes artificial intelligence that allows users to extract important information of wounds based on AI algorithms. A military-like service branch promotion program that gives military-related children the opportunity to gain recognition for their service. A DNA library construction technique aimed at quantifying protein synthesis in biological samples with fine resolution. A syringe-mounted device that allows the user to collect or dispense an accurate and precise amount of fluid. Software that enables wheelchair users to convert a manual chair to a power wheelchair without tools and offers a compact power option to help process health professionals determine the appropriate level of care for new referrals and regulatory requirements. And it’s the only home remedy for chocolate ingestion in dogs.

Finalists submit a 15-minute pitch deck for judging by a panel of approximately 75 judges. Each plan describes the core product or service, defines the customer base, estimates market size, identifies competition, lists members of management and provides key financial data.

Finalists are also encouraged to provide feedback from potential or current customers.

The Diligent Dozen, the top 12 business plans announced in late May, will be unveiled at the 2023 Wisconsin Entrepreneurs Conference on May 31, with winners announced on June 1.

Category winners and the 2023 Grand Prize Winner will be announced at the conclusion of the Milwaukee Conference. More information will be available at www.witrepsconference.com in the coming weeks.

Sponsors provide cash, office space, legal assistance, accounting, information technology consulting, marketing, event space, and more. Since the contest began in 2004, approximately $2.5 million in cash and in-kind has been awarded.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is the primary sponsor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.businessnorth.com/around_the_region/finalists-in-gov-s-biz-plan-contest-offer-innovation-in-health-ai-environment/article_c772d6da-d572-11ed-9210-af0208ba297f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related