Auto dealership retail tech still attracts investor interest





According to Daniel Hoffer, retail auto tech startups can expect at least one thing in the coming months.

This is notable given the recent failure of Silicon Valley Bank, which has powered much of the innovation industry. Inflation and rising interest rates have already made access to capital more difficult, and some predict the collapse of the SVB will make things even worse.

But Hoffer, managing director of Autotech Ventures in Menlo Park, Calif., insists venture capitalist investments remain business as usual.

Hoffer, 45, told Automotive News:

With that in mind, venture capitalists are likely to pay close attention to several key areas of retail auto tech in the coming months. Hoffer spoke with staff and his reporter Mark Hollmer about areas to invest in, the giant’s dominance of dealer management systems, and why innovation in retail technology is more evolutionary than revolutionary. Below is an edited excerpt.

Learn more about investment opportunities in retail technology

When it comes to investment areas, retail technology has a number of pain points. For example, the title, his CRM for dealerships, car valuation tools, financing and insurance infrastructure, the search for technicians and labor to do car repairs and car logistics. , among others.

On the evolutionary nature of retail automotive innovation

Much of the innovation you see in auto retail tends to be evolutionary rather than revolutionary. Some of the most important deep technology innovations tend to go into areas like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence rather than car sales.

On why retail innovation isn’t revolutionary

The retail ecosystem is mature and characterized by many incumbents. This means that engaging with it will require more integration with existing platforms and processes. It’s important to understand the products and tech stacks already in place at auto dealerships. If we can do that, we can uncover innovation.

Potential for innovation in the absence of dealer management system providers

You can’t run a car dealership without a DMS. At the same time, however, its existence makes it more difficult for other startups to successfully plug into its ecosystem, as dealers rely on these systems to manage their operations.

On the innovation in car sales that hasn’t happened yet

I believe there is an opportunity in warranty claims processing, and there are also several start-ups working in that space. Beyond that, the title is an area with lots of pain and opportunities for improvement. CRM always comes up as a pain point.

On whether retail auto startups are ‘sexy’ enough to win funding

Startups that solve too obscure or niche problems often struggle to raise money because generalist VCs can’t see the need for it.

But returns are sexy. Great companies that can chart a path to significant growth and eventual market dominance should theoretically be fundable.

On the trajectory of retail automotive technology investment

Auto sales in general is a mature market, growing but not fast. Broadly speaking, there are areas within it that promise faster growth, and those areas may be more attractive to investors.

On whether retail tech startups can get VC funding in the current climate

Startups that successfully solve larger market pain points on their way to differentiated market dominance have an opportunity to be funded.

The point is what opportunities are there within that huge market, not the whole big auto retail market. [that] may be attractive.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autonews.com/retail/car-dealership-retail-tech-still-draws-investor-interest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related