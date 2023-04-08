Google’s recent Pixel update struggles make us wonder





The first Monday of the new month is famous in these parts as the day Google releases updates for Pixel phones. We’ve circled the dates throughout the years of Pixel smartphone releases, and we’ve communicated information as soon as it goes public. After all, staying up to date on our phones is one of the joys of life for techies.

For the second month in a row, Google missed its first Monday release schedule for Pixel updates and has remained silent about the delay. This isn’t necessarily unprecedented, but Google pushes updates from time to time, so I’m wondering if changes to the Pixel Update Bulletin page could cause Google to adjust the schedule.

Until a few days ago, the Pixel Update Bulletin page contained the following (now removed) note:

Important: Pixel update bulletins are published on the first Monday of the month, unless Monday is a holiday. If the first Monday is a holiday, it will be posted on the next business day.

This is a confirmation of Google’s schedule to actually target the first Monday of each month to push out a new monthly Pixel patch. As far as I know they only added this note last June So it wasn’t there all the time. However, if you skim through the list of Pixel bulletins, you’ll see that Google has basically kept that first Monday schedule since at least October 2017. This is a known schedule.

Bulletins posted on this page are posted alongside general Android security bulletins and outline additional security patches and improvements that Google will send to Pixel phones. Speaking of the Android security bulletin page, it still contains a note like the one above, with Google continuing to release general Android patches on the first Monday of every month, and a similar release in April 2023. suggests that

You may want to ask, “Who cares?” Having owned Pixel phones for years, we’ve grown accustomed to receiving new updates for our phones on the first Monday of every month. You can prepare your phone accordingly, find joy in Android again when new features are included, and hope for bug fixes. I also like that random reddit guy claims he’s noticed the Pixel 6’s fingerprint reader magically gets faster with each update. It’s not.

Unfortunately, since the release of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at the end of 2021, Google has sometimes struggled to stay on schedule for the first Monday. The first few months of the Pixel 6 saw Google leave his Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in pretty rough shape after his December update with bugs that didn’t get fixed until mid-January. You may remember They’ve also kept quiet about a string of bizarre career delays involving T-Mobile in recent months, with the exception of late March and his April build.

But if we focus on the March update as an example, there is an initial week-long delay, followed by another week-long delay for most Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a devices. bottom. A Verizon user with a Pixel 6 also had to wait a week.

And now it’s April and we’re back in silence from Google. The only news or information about his Pixel update in April came from his Verizon, but it didn’t contain anything about the Pixel 6 or Pixel 7 lines.

Silence is a big part of the problem. Because you don’t know what’s going on. When many of us bought his Pixel phones, we knew he would get an update once a month and that it would get updates within the first few days of the month. If Google doesn’t want to stick to that tight schedule any longer, fine, but tell us what’s going on. Expectations should be reset.

