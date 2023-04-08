ORIGIN Conference Explores Future of Southeast Asia’s Tech Landscape at BEYOND Expo 2023 TechNode





TechNode Global, the international arm of TechNode, is pleased to announce that the company’s flagship Southeast Asia-focused tech event, the ORIGIN Conference, is back offline for two days at BEYOND Expo 2023 in Macau on May 11, 2023. We are pleased to announce that it will be held in the eyes.

BEYOND’s Southeast Asia-focused content track, the ORIGIN Conference, is an exclusive event that brings together industry leaders, investors and innovators to discuss the landscape of Southeast Asia’s rapidly evolving technology ecosystem. ORIGIN features an exciting line-up of keynotes, panel discussions and showcases, providing valuable insight into the region’s most promising industries and emerging opportunities.

BEYOND co-founder and TechNode Group CEO Dr. GANG Lu kicks off the ORIGIN Conference with a keynote on unlocking the potential of Southeast Asia as a rapidly evolving region. A panel discussion provides an overview of the market and delves into why the region is gaining importance globally.

Southeast Asia has experienced rapid growth and innovation in recent years, making it an increasingly important player in the global technology landscape. Southeast Asia’s internet economy is expected to reach US$360 billion by 2025, according to a report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company, with tech startups playing a key role in driving this growth. . BEYOND Expo believes it is important to showcase the progress made by Southeast Asian companies and provide a platform to connect with international partners and investors, he said.

Attendees are looking forward to participating in panel discussions on a wide range of topics including digital transformation, next-generation unicorns, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and mobility, healthcare, sustainability, market opportunities, and the Southeast Asian investment landscape. increase. region. Representative companies participating include Gobi Partners, Kairous Capital, Carsome, Aerodyne, Pluang, FastCo, Enlitho and Wellous.

Through the ORIGIN Conference, TechNode Global will support this by highlighting the innovative efforts being made by companies in Southeast Asia and providing a platform to connect with international investors, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders. We hope to help position the region as a key player in the global tech landscape. Stanley Chong, Director of TechNode Global, said:

We believe BEYOND Expo is a unique opportunity for Southeast Asian companies to showcase their innovations, make meaningful connections and grow their business on a global scale.

A Southeast Asia-focused content track at BEYOND 2023, the ORIGIN Conference offers attendees a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders and gain insight into the future of the Southeast Asian tech landscape. Don’t miss this opportunity to join the conversation shaping the future of tech in your region.

For more information and to register for BEYOND Expo and ORIGIN Conference, please visit https://www.beyondexpo.com/.

About Beyond

Since 2020, BEYOND Expo has successfully hosted two events, growing into one of the largest and most influential tech expos in Asia, with over 800 exhibitors and over 55,000 attendees worldwide collecting people. BEYOND Expo runs his 150+ industry forums with over 500 business leaders as speakers, providing a global platform for insightful technology exchange.

BEYOND Expo will be held at the Venetian Macao Convention and Exhibition Center, covering approximately 100,000 square meters and accommodating over 1,000 exhibitors. Fortune 500 companies, large multinationals, tech unicorns and start-ups will attend this year’s event. BEYOND Expo will host over 100 events and networking sessions.

We look forward to connecting with global innovation enthusiasts, facilitating deep exchanges across all sectors including companies, products, capital and industries, and promoting the global tech scene in the Asia-Pacific region and around the world.

Official website: https://beyondexpo.com

About TechNode Global

TechNode Global is a pan-Asian technology platform that provides superior tech news, industry insights, events and bespoke marketing solutions for start-ups, VCs, corporations and other industry pioneers. TechNode Global fosters cross-border partnerships and business with a vast network of partners in global innovation and entrepreneurship. TechNode Global is a spin-off of his TechNode, China’s leading innovation and entrepreneurship platform.

Official site: https://technode.global

For media inquiries, please contact J. Angelo Racoma at tnglobal@technode.com.

