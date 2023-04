Aligning the bioeconomy and the digital economy to reach the $30 trillion goal by 2047

At the 20th Anniversary Celebration of the Association of Biotechnology-led Enterprises (ABLE) in New Delhi on April 7, industry leaders met with government officials to promote Biotech as a resilient global biotech destination. We talked about India’s growth.

While a target of $500 billion is set for the country’s bioeconomy by 2047, when India celebrates its 100th anniversary of independence, a six-fold multiplier effect has been noted by Dr. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon. , a new goal was set. In 2047 he targets a $3 trillion bioeconomy.

“Looking at the end-to-end supply chain can really have a six-fold multiplier effect on the bioeconomy. From the whole process of developing, to hospital costs, cold chain logistics, Arogya setu data management, it finally showed a multiplier effect of 6. This multiplier effect on the supply chain is the 2047 It will be a very important part of the $30 trillion economic target.It will be a twin game of the digital economy and the bio-economy,” Dr Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said during the event.

Supporting this idea, Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister for Science and Technology, Government of India, said: As we move forward to meet our ambitious bioeconomy goals, I visualize a very important increase in industry participation. A mechanism should be devised to act as a coordinating body and involve all stakeholders from the very beginning of an idea or research project. ”

Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, focused on grasping opportunities to harness the economic potential of biology using disruptive innovations. For example, developing a vaccine in his 100 days, the ability to program his own cells to cure disease, use batteries assembled from viruses, and engineer microbes for sustainable, nutrient-rich agriculture. .

“We must envision economic activity driven by biotechnology research and innovation enabled by technological advances. New innovations and products are likely to emerge from public-private partnerships. , BioE3, India’s moment to enable biotechnology, jobs, economy and environment, for example, India could become a manufacturing hub for cell and gene therapy, for which it would require deep innovation rather than business model innovation. We need to focus on creating IP through innovation,” said Dr. Gokhale.

India’s biotech sector is indeed growing rapidly and we have clearly seen bio-economy grow from $70.2 billion to $80.12 billion in 2021. India generated a $219 million daily bio-economy. And this amazing achievement was made possible by the participation of all regions of the country.

As a result, from this year onwards, ABLE will release bioeconomy reports not only for India as a country, but for various regions, highlighting India’s role in expanding our bioeconomy.

